Villages pulls plug on St. Patrick’s Day and shuts down town squares

The Villages has pulled the plug on today’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration and has shut down the town squares “indefinitely.”

St. Patrick’s Day was to be celebrated from 4 to 9 p.m. today at Lake Sumter Landing. Vendors had already been setting up as of 11 a.m. today and the barricades had been put in place by the Special Events Department.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade which was to take place Tuesday at Spanish Springs Town Square also has been canceled.

In addition, The Villages Entertainment Department has announced that all three town squares will be closed until further notice.

The movie theaters in The Villages will close on Saturday.

The decision has been made in connection with concerns over the Coronavirus. The Sumter County Health Department has urged “public distancing” to stop the spread of COVID-19.