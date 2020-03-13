Search
Friday, March 13, 2020
Meta Minton
Villages pulls plug on St. Patrick's Day and shuts down town squares

The Villages has pulled the plug on today's St. Patrick's Day celebration and has shut down the town squares "indefinitely."
Letters

Letters to the Editor

We should all be moving in the same direction

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del Mar resident makes the case that we should be moving in the same direction on the multi-modal paths.
Letters to the Editor

Trolls are too afraid to face the people

A Village of Dunedin resident, takes on the trolls in a Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Ross J. South

Ross South, who moved to The Villages in 2000, enjoyed sports, particularly golf.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Villages pulls plug on St. Patrick's Day and shuts down town squares

The Villages has pulled the plug on today’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration and has shut down the town squares “indefinitely.”

St. Patrick’s Day was to be celebrated from 4 to 9 p.m. today at Lake Sumter Landing. Vendors had already been setting up as of 11 a.m. today and the barricades had been put in place by the Special Events Department.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade which was to take place Tuesday at Spanish Springs Town Square also has been canceled.

Vendors were breaking down at Lake Sumter Landing on Friday after the St. Patrick’s Day celebration was shut down.

In addition, The Villages Entertainment Department has announced that all three town squares will be closed until further notice.

The movie theaters in The Villages will close on Saturday.

The decision has been made in connection with concerns over the Coronavirus. The Sumter County Health Department has urged “public distancing” to stop the spread of COVID-19.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

News

CNN interviews Villager famous for anti-Trump stance for upcoming special report

A CNN film crew found emotions running raw Thursday morning as a Villager blasted them for interviewing the community’s most famous anti-Trump protester, passing motorists shouted expletives and a trolley-load of prospective homebuyers took it all in.
News

Show at The Sharon canceled along with government meetings in The Villages

The sold-out Trisha Yearwood show Friday at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, Saturday’s Spring Craft Show and a host of upcoming government meetings have all been canceled in The Villages. The cancellations are a precaution due to concerns about Coronavirus.
News

Sumter County residents ‘strongly’ urged not to attend large gatherings

The Health Department is strongly urging Sumter County residents not to attend large gatherings, particularly those held indoors.
Crime

Man jailed after found in wee hours parked with lady friend at square

A 40-year-old resident of The Villages was jailed after he was found in the wee hours parked with a lady friend at a town square.
News

Multiple cancellations in The Villages over concerns about Coronavirus

There have been multiple cancellations in The Villages over concerns about the Coronavirus. We've got a list.
News

Deadline looms for contractor repairing sinkhole-damaged Villages homes

More than two years after sinkholes ravaged the Village of Calumet Grove and left residents frazzled and exasperated, the contractor making repairs to two damaged homes is facing a hard deadline of April 20 to have the first phase of work completed.
News

Nearly half million dollar project to begin at Rio Grande Air Gun Range

A nearly half million dollar makeover of the Rio Grande Air Gun Range will begin on March 23.
Meta Minton

Letters to the Editor

We should all be moving in the same direction

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del Mar resident makes the case that we should be moving in the same direction on the multi-modal paths.
Letters to the Editor

Trolls are too afraid to face the people

A Village of Dunedin resident, takes on the trolls in a Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

The Villages has lost control along this path!

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that The Villages has lost control over a multi-modal path in his neighborhood.
News

Villages pulls plug on St. Patrick’s Day and shuts down town squares

The Villages has pulled the plug on today’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration and has shut down the town squares “indefinitely.”
News

CNN interviews Villager famous for anti-Trump stance for upcoming special report

A CNN film crew found emotions running raw Thursday morning as a Villager blasted them for interviewing the community’s most famous anti-Trump protester, passing motorists shouted expletives and a trolley-load of prospective homebuyers took it all in.
News

Show at The Sharon canceled along with government meetings in The Villages

The sold-out Trisha Yearwood show Friday at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, Saturday’s Spring Craft Show and a host of upcoming government meetings have all been canceled in The Villages. The cancellations are a precaution due to concerns about Coronavirus.
Opinions

Opinions

Making sense of email

Villager Barry Evans writes that his e-mails were sort of like snail mail used to be. He explains that it's all part of "Life in The Villages."
Crime

Crime

Man jailed after found in wee hours parked with lady friend at square

A 40-year-old resident of The Villages was jailed after he was found in the wee hours parked with a lady friend at a town square.
Crime

Probation revoked for man arrested last year in driving range burglaries

A man arrested last year in burglaries at a driving range is back behind bars after violating his probation.
