Anita Louise Reyes, of The Villages, FL, passed away March 10, 2020. Anita was born April 15, 1940 in York, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Charles and Ruth Humer.

She was preceded in death by her past husband, Isaac Reyes Jr. She is survived by her husband of 5 years, Ervin Shedrick of The Villages, FL; six children: Brian Reyes and his wife Kandy of Franklin, TN; Steven Reyes of Pinehurst, NC; Beth Reyes Stephens and her husband Mark of Sterling, VA; Michael Reyes and his wife Martha of Kosciusko, MS; David Isaac Reyes of Ellicott City, MD; and Joel Reyes and his wife Katie of Bowie, MD. She was a grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

She is also survived by brother Ronald Humer and sister Linda Lowry.

The family will honor Anita with a Celebration of Life service, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2 pm at New Life Christian Church, in Wildwood, Florida.