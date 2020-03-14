Search
Saturday, March 14, 2020
Staff Report
Publix grocery stores changing hours due to Coronavirus

Publix is cutting back its hours due to the Coronavirus.
Article about The Villages in Washington Post

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident is concerned about what he read about The Villages in the Washington Post.
Polo Ridge gate lighting problem?

A Village of Belvedere resident heard about the lighting “problem” at the Polo Ridge Gate and drove over to take a look. He describes what he found in a Letter to the Editor.
Leesburg Police accepting applications for upcoming Citizens Academy

The Leesburg Police Department is preparing to hold its Citizens Academy.
Anita Louise Reyes

Anita Reyes, of The Villages, passed away March 10.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Comcast offering free Wifi in wake of Coronavirus crisis

Comcast is offering free Wifi in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis. We've got an online map that will help you take advantage of the service.
Anita Louise Reyes

Anita Reyes

Anita Louise Reyes, of The Villages, FL, passed away March 10, 2020. Anita was born April 15, 1940 in York, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Charles and Ruth Humer.

She was preceded in death by her past husband, Isaac Reyes Jr. She is survived by her husband of 5 years, Ervin Shedrick of The Villages, FL; six children: Brian Reyes and his wife Kandy of Franklin, TN; Steven Reyes of Pinehurst, NC; Beth Reyes Stephens and her husband Mark of Sterling, VA; Michael Reyes and his wife Martha of Kosciusko, MS; David Isaac Reyes of Ellicott City, MD; and Joel Reyes and his wife Katie of Bowie, MD. She was a grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

She is also survived by brother Ronald Humer and sister Linda Lowry.

The family will honor Anita with a Celebration of Life service, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2 pm at New Life Christian Church, in Wildwood, Florida.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Owlets Near Buena Vista Blvd

These 6-week old owlets were seen off of Buena Vista Blvd in The Villages. Thanks to Tom Lamb for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Villages restaurants taking multiple precautions over Coronavirus outbreak

Villages restauranteurs have taken swift action to protect their customers as fears about the Coronavirus continue to sweep across Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and the tri-county area.
The Villages Hospital reports no local cases of Coronavirus

Screenings are taking place at entrances to The Villages Regional Hospital, but thus far there have been no reported cases of Coronavirus.
Community leaders in The Villages deserve praise for quickly tackling COVID-19

We applaud District Manager Richard Baier and a host of others in The Villages for canceling public events and taking safety precautions in the fight against the Coronavirus.
Man jailed after found in wee hours parked with lady friend at square

A 40-year-old resident of The Villages was jailed after he was found in the wee hours parked with a lady friend at a town square.
Probation revoked for man arrested last year in driving range burglaries

A man arrested last year in burglaries at a driving range is back behind bars after violating his probation.
