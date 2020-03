Comcast is offering free Wifi in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis.

The free wifi will be offered for the next 60 days.

Xfinity wifi hotspots across the country, including more than 200,000 in Florida, will be available to anyone who needs them for free – including non-Xfinity Internet subscribers. For a map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots, visit www.xfinity.com/wifi. Once at a hotspot, consumers should select the “xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available hotspots, and then launch a browser.