Health Department reports three Floridians have died of Coronavirus

The Florida Health Department reports that three Floridians have died of Coronavirus.

The health department also reports that 70 Florida residents and seven non-Florida residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Another six Florida residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and and are isolated outside of Florida.

Another 221 people have pending test results while 478 people who have been tested were found to be negative. There are 365 people currently being monitored.

Sumter, Lake and Marion counties have not yet had a reported case of Coronavirus.