Lake-Sumter State College moves online due to threat of Coronavirus

Lake-Sumter State College is implementing measures to reduce the risk of exposure for the community amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The college’s top priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff,” said Dr. Stan Sidor, President of Lake-Sumter State College. “This situation requires us to make difficult and unprecedented decisions. The intent of all these decisions is to ensure the safety of our College community based on the recommendations of official sources and available information.”

Beginning after spring break, scheduled March 16-20, Lake-Sumter State College will move to conducting all courses online from March 23 through at least April 5. Faculty will communicate with their students with information specific to each course.

“Our goal is to maintain our high-quality instruction and focus on our student’s success while keeping them on schedule with their academic progression,” said Sidor.

Additionally, when the college returns from spring break on March 23, campuses will remain open but with limited staffing.

Admissions & Records, Financial Aid, Academic Advising, and the Cashier’s Office will be open for in-person support from 10am-6:30 p.m. on Monday and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Academic and Career advising is moving to all virtual advising (3/23/20 – 4/05/20).

Online services and resources, including Canvas, LOIS, Libraries, and virtual tutoring, will remain available and will not be impacted by this staffing change.

Most large-scale, on campus events have been cancelled or postponed between now and April 6. Event organizers will communicate about their individual events.

LSSC has activated its Emergency Deans support program to assist students who be experiencing distress or hardships. Students can seek assistance by emailing deanofstudents@lssc.edu.

“We know that these decisions are being made quickly and with significant impact to our community. Please know that the College will work to support students, faculty, and staff through these changes,” said Sidor.

LSSC will continue to provide detailed updates on its response and changes that impact our campus community through email and at www.lssc.edu/coronavirus.