Saturday, March 14, 2020
Staff Report
Lake-Sumter State College moves online due to threat of Coronavirus

Lake-Sumter State College is implementing measures to reduce the risk of exposure for the community amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Article about The Villages in Washington Post

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident is concerned about what he read about The Villages in the Washington Post.
Polo Ridge gate lighting problem?

A Village of Belvedere resident heard about the lighting “problem” at the Polo Ridge Gate and drove over to take a look. He describes what he found in a Letter to the Editor.
Leesburg Police accepting applications for upcoming Citizens Academy

The Leesburg Police Department is preparing to hold its Citizens Academy.
Anita Louise Reyes

Anita Reyes, of The Villages, passed away March 10.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Comcast offering free Wifi in wake of Coronavirus crisis

Comcast is offering free Wifi in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis. We've got an online map that will help you take advantage of the service.
“The college’s top priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff,” said Dr. Stan Sidor, President of Lake-Sumter State College. “This situation requires us to make difficult and unprecedented decisions. The intent of all these decisions is to ensure the safety of our College community based on the recommendations of official sources and available information.”

Beginning after spring break, scheduled March 16-20, Lake-Sumter State College will move to conducting all courses online from March 23 through at least April 5. Faculty will communicate with their students with information specific to each course.

“Our goal is to maintain our high-quality instruction and focus on our student’s success while keeping them on schedule with their academic progression,” said Sidor.

Additionally, when the college returns from spring break on March 23, campuses will remain open but with limited staffing.

Admissions & Records, Financial Aid, Academic Advising, and the Cashier’s Office will be open for in-person support from 10am-6:30 p.m. on Monday and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Academic and Career advising is moving to all virtual advising (3/23/20 – 4/05/20).

Online services and resources, including Canvas, LOIS, Libraries, and virtual tutoring, will remain available and will not be impacted by this staffing change.

Most large-scale, on campus events have been cancelled or postponed between now and April 6. Event organizers will communicate about their individual events.

LSSC has activated its Emergency Deans support program to assist students who be experiencing distress or hardships. Students can seek assistance by emailing deanofstudents@lssc.edu.

We know that these decisions are being made quickly and with significant impact to our community. Please know that the College will work to support students, faculty, and staff through these changes,” said Sidor.

LSSC will continue to provide detailed updates on its response and changes that impact our campus community through email and at www.lssc.edu/coronavirus.

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Community leaders in The Villages deserve praise for quickly tackling COVID-19

We applaud District Manager Richard Baier and a host of others in The Villages for canceling public events and taking safety precautions in the fight against the Coronavirus.
Man jailed after found in wee hours parked with lady friend at square

A 40-year-old resident of The Villages was jailed after he was found in the wee hours parked with a lady friend at a town square.
Probation revoked for man arrested last year in driving range burglaries

A man arrested last year in burglaries at a driving range is back behind bars after violating his probation.
