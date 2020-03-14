Mentally unstable adult son jailed after attack on father in The Villages

The 33-year-old son of a Villages couple was arrested after an alleged attack on his father in the Village of Belvedere.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 10:18 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 2700 block of Morven Park Way where Jeffrey Barrett Glatman had shown up the day before seeking money “so he could eat,” according to an arrest report.

Glatman and his 74-year-old father had been having a “nice conversation” on Wednesday when Glatman had a “mental breakdown,” became belligerent and issued threats. Glatman’s father asked him to leave, but the resident of The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake “lunged” at his father and grabbed him by the throat. His mother broke up the altercation.

Glatman’s parents did not report the incident until the next day. They called law enforcement after Glatman demanded $2,000 so he could go to New York. He said that if he didn’t get the money he would “have them killed.” Glatman’s father said he feared his son, who stands 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 320 pounds.

He was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

After he was taken into custody, he thanked the deputes.

“Thank you for arresting me. It’s safer that I am in jail,” he said.

Glatman had been free on bond following his arrest last month on charges of exposure of sexual organs and disorderly conduct in Lady Lake.

Glatman had been arrested in 2017 after entering his parents’ home in The Villages. Glatman also had been arrested after a bizarre incident at Cornerstone Hospice.