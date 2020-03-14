Search
Sunday, March 15, 2020
Meta Minton
Coronavirus brings competition to a new level at grocery stores

Villagers are known to be competitive on the golf courses and the pickleball courts, but the fear of COVID-19 has pushed the fiercest competitors indoors.
Article about The Villages in Washington Post

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident is concerned about what he read about The Villages in the Washington Post.
Polo Ridge gate lighting problem?

A Village of Belvedere resident heard about the lighting "problem" at the Polo Ridge Gate and drove over to take a look. He describes what he found in a Letter to the Editor.
Leesburg Police accepting applications for upcoming Citizens Academy

The Leesburg Police Department is preparing to hold its Citizens Academy.
Anita Louise Reyes

Anita Reyes, of The Villages, passed away March 10.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Comcast offering free Wifi in wake of Coronavirus crisis

Comcast is offering free Wifi in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis. We've got an online map that will help you take advantage of the service.
Mentally unstable adult son jailed after attack on father in The Villages

Jeffrey Barrett Glatman

The 33-year-old son of a Villages couple was arrested after an alleged attack on his father in the Village of Belvedere.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 10:18 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 2700 block of Morven Park Way where Jeffrey Barrett Glatman had shown up the day before seeking money “so he could eat,” according to an arrest report.

Glatman and his 74-year-old father had been having a “nice conversation” on Wednesday when Glatman had a “mental breakdown,” became belligerent and issued threats. Glatman’s father asked him to leave, but the resident of The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake “lunged” at his father and grabbed him by the throat. His mother broke up the altercation.

Glatman’s parents did not report the incident until the next day. They called law enforcement after Glatman demanded $2,000 so he could go to New York. He said that if he didn’t get the money he would “have them killed.” Glatman’s father said he feared his son, who stands 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 320 pounds.

He was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

After he was taken into custody, he thanked the deputes.

“Thank you for arresting me. It’s safer that I am in jail,” he said.

Glatman had been free on bond following his arrest last month on charges of exposure of sexual organs and disorderly conduct  in Lady Lake.

Glatman had been arrested in 2017 after entering his parents’ home in The Villages. Glatman also had been arrested after a bizarre incident at Cornerstone Hospice.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Meta Minton

Community leaders in The Villages deserve praise for quickly tackling COVID-19

We applaud District Manager Richard Baier and a host of others in The Villages for canceling public events and taking safety precautions in the fight against the Coronavirus.
Read more
Mentally unstable adult son jailed after attack on father in The Villages

The 33-year-old son of a Villages couple was arrested after an alleged attack on his father in the Village of Belvedere.
Read more
