Saturday, March 14, 2020
Meta Minton
Reverse One Sumter petitions won’t be gathered in public places

The leader of the Reverse One Sumter effort has announced petitions won’t be gathered in public places due to the spread of the Coronavirus. 
Article about The Villages in Washington Post

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident is concerned about what he read about The Villages in the Washington Post.
Polo Ridge gate lighting problem?

A Village of Belvedere resident heard about the lighting “problem” at the Polo Ridge Gate and drove over to take a look. He describes what he found in a Letter to the Editor.
Leesburg Police accepting applications for upcoming Citizens Academy

The Leesburg Police Department is preparing to hold its Citizens Academy.
Anita Louise Reyes

Anita Reyes, of The Villages, passed away March 10.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Comcast offering free Wifi in wake of Coronavirus crisis

Comcast is offering free Wifi in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis. We've got an online map that will help you take advantage of the service.
Reverse One Sumter petitions won’t be gathered in public places

The leader of the Reverse One Sumter effort has announced petitions won’t be gathered in public places due to the spread of the Coronavirus. 

“Because our demographic is highly vulnerable to COVID-19 we need to postpone gathering Reverse One Sumter petitions at public places. The health of our wonderful volunteers and their families is paramount in this decision,” said Villager Oren Miller, who is leading the effort.

Thus far, more than 9,000 petitions of the 10,153 needed have been gathered.

“We still want to gather the 12,000 we need to cover any invalid petitions even though we have had outstanding support vetting the petitions. We will send out a call for help when it is safe again to continue this work. In the meantime, everyone needs to contact their churches, clubs, and businesses and ask them to help gather petitions electronically. They can gather them up and let me know when and where I can come collect them or they can ask the people to mail them to me. There were several groups that said they would help if we showed progress. We have shown great progress and now we need them to step up and be good on their word,” said Miller, who is also a candidate for the Sumter County Commission.

For more information, you can contact him at orenlmiller@centurylink.com

Meta Minton

Community leaders in The Villages deserve praise for quickly tackling COVID-19

We applaud District Manager Richard Baier and a host of others in The Villages for canceling public events and taking safety precautions in the fight against the Coronavirus.
Man jailed after found in wee hours parked with lady friend at square

A 40-year-old resident of The Villages was jailed after he was found in the wee hours parked with a lady friend at a town square.
Crime

Probation revoked for man arrested last year in driving range burglaries

A man arrested last year in burglaries at a driving range is back behind bars after violating his probation.
Follow us on Instagram