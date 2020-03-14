Reverse One Sumter petitions won’t be gathered in public places

The leader of the Reverse One Sumter effort has announced petitions won’t be gathered in public places due to the spread of the Coronavirus.

“Because our demographic is highly vulnerable to COVID-19 we need to postpone gathering Reverse One Sumter petitions at public places. The health of our wonderful volunteers and their families is paramount in this decision,” said Villager Oren Miller, who is leading the effort.

Thus far, more than 9,000 petitions of the 10,153 needed have been gathered.

“We still want to gather the 12,000 we need to cover any invalid petitions even though we have had outstanding support vetting the petitions. We will send out a call for help when it is safe again to continue this work. In the meantime, everyone needs to contact their churches, clubs, and businesses and ask them to help gather petitions electronically. They can gather them up and let me know when and where I can come collect them or they can ask the people to mail them to me. There were several groups that said they would help if we showed progress. We have shown great progress and now we need them to step up and be good on their word,” said Miller, who is also a candidate for the Sumter County Commission.

For more information, you can contact him at orenlmiller@centurylink.com