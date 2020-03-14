Search
Sunday, March 15, 2020
Meta Minton
The Villages

Coronavirus brings competition to a new level at grocery stores

Villagers are known to be competitive on the golf courses and the pickleball courts, but the fear of COVID-19 has pushed the fiercest competitors indoors.
Article about The Villages in Washington Post

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident is concerned about what he read about The Villages in the Washington Post.
Polo Ridge gate lighting problem?

A Village of Belvedere resident heard about the lighting “problem” at the Polo Ridge Gate and drove over to take a look. He describes what he found in a Letter to the Editor.
Leesburg Police accepting applications for upcoming Citizens Academy

The Leesburg Police Department is preparing to hold its Citizens Academy.
Anita Louise Reyes

Anita Reyes, of The Villages, passed away March 10.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Comcast offering free Wifi in wake of Coronavirus crisis

Comcast is offering free Wifi in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis. We've got an online map that will help you take advantage of the service.
Two visually impaired residents struck by golf cart in The Villages

Two visually impaired residents were struck by a golf cart Saturday in The Villages.

Brothers John and Edward Molloy were hit by the golf cart at 4:56 p.m. at the intersection of Del Mar Drive and Flores Avenue, according to the Lady Lake Police Department.

One of the brothers was taken by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center and the other brother did not require transport, a preliminary accident report said.

The golf cart driver was ticketed.

The accident occurred near the Del Mar Gate, which has sparked outcry from the visually impaired community in The Villages. Members of that community spoke out on safety issues of concern to them this past week before the Project Wide Advisory Committee. They have previously spoken out before the  Amenity Authority Committee and the Lady Lake Commission.

Edward Molloy was injured in 2019 when he was struck by a Cadillac SUV in the same area.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

News

Coronavirus brings competition to a new level at grocery stores

Crime

Mentally unstable adult son jailed after attack on father in The Villages

Crime

Woman arrested in attack on elderly pair in The Villages

News

Villager shows love for his wife by raising funds to help cure dementia

News

Health Department reports three Floridians have died of Coronavirus

News

Reverse One Sumter petitions won't be gathered in public places

News

Coronavirus fears force Villages Public Safety Department to cancel tours

Community leaders in The Villages deserve praise for quickly tackling COVID-19

We applaud District Manager Richard Baier and a host of others in The Villages for canceling public events and taking safety precautions in the fight against the Coronavirus.
