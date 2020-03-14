Two visually impaired residents struck by golf cart in The Villages

Two visually impaired residents were struck by a golf cart Saturday in The Villages.

Brothers John and Edward Molloy were hit by the golf cart at 4:56 p.m. at the intersection of Del Mar Drive and Flores Avenue, according to the Lady Lake Police Department.

One of the brothers was taken by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center and the other brother did not require transport, a preliminary accident report said.

The golf cart driver was ticketed.

The accident occurred near the Del Mar Gate, which has sparked outcry from the visually impaired community in The Villages. Members of that community spoke out on safety issues of concern to them this past week before the Project Wide Advisory Committee. They have previously spoken out before the Amenity Authority Committee and the Lady Lake Commission.

Edward Molloy was injured in 2019 when he was struck by a Cadillac SUV in the same area.