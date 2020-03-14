Search
Home Crime
Saturday, March 14, 2020
Meta Minton
86.1 F
The Villages

Top Story

Crime

Woman arrested in attack on elderly pair in The Villages

A woman was arrested after an alleged attack on an elderly pair in The Villages.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Article about The Villages in Washington Post

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident is concerned about what he read about The Villages in the Washington Post.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Polo Ridge gate lighting problem?

A Village of Belvedere resident heard about the lighting “problem” at the Polo Ridge Gate and drove over to take a look. He describes what he found in a Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg Police accepting applications for upcoming Citizens Academy

The Leesburg Police Department is preparing to hold its Citizens Academy.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Anita Louise Reyes

Anita Reyes, of The Villages, passed away March 10.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Comcast offering free Wifi in wake of Coronavirus crisis

Comcast is offering free Wifi in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis. We've got an online map that will help you take advantage of the service.
Read more
Read More Business

Woman arrested in attack on elderly pair in The Villages

Shawn Sussman

A woman was arrested after an alleged attack on an elderly pair in The Villages.

Shawn Sussman, 56, who lives in The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake was arrested Thursday night on two counts of felony battery on a person over the age of 65.

A 911 call had been received from a home in the Village of Buttonwood where a “manic” Sussman had confronted an 83-year-old in the driveway, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

She began striking the 83-year-old and a 76-year-old woman who had been watching from inside the home approached Sussman. Sussman then began striking the 76-year-old woman, who told Sussman she had called 911.

Sussman got into her two-door gray Hyundai and fled. She was stopped shortly after 6 p.m. at St. Charles Place and Buena Vista Boulevard. Sussman told the deputy making the traffic stop she didn’t want to speak to him and she wanted a lawyer.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $2,000.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

News

Villager shows love for his wife by raising funds to help cure dementia

Villager Jack Davis has worked tirelessly to help his wife, Eileen, battle dementia – all while honoring others for acts of kindness.
Read more
News

Health Department reports three Floridians have died of Coronavirus

The Florida Health Department reports that three Floridians have died of Coronavirus.
Read more
News

Reverse One Sumter petitions won’t be gathered in public places

The leader of the Reverse One Sumter effort has announced petitions won’t be gathered in public places due to the spread of the Coronavirus. 
Read more
News

Coronavirus fears force Villages Public Safety Department to cancel tours

The Villages Public Safety Department has indefinitely canceled all station tours and visits.
Read more
News

Lake-Sumter State College moves online due to threat of Coronavirus

Lake-Sumter State College is implementing measures to reduce the risk of exposure for the community amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Read more
Business

Comcast offering free Wifi in wake of Coronavirus crisis

Comcast is offering free Wifi in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis. We've got an online map that will help you take advantage of the service.
Read more
News

Publix grocery stores changing hours due to Coronavirus

Publix is cutting back its hours due to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Meta Minton

Latest Posts

Crime

Woman arrested in attack on elderly pair in The Villages

A woman was arrested after an alleged attack on an elderly pair in The Villages.
Read more
News

Villager shows love for his wife by raising funds to help cure dementia

Villager Jack Davis has worked tirelessly to help his wife, Eileen, battle dementia – all while honoring others for acts of kindness.
Read more
News

Health Department reports three Floridians have died of Coronavirus

The Florida Health Department reports that three Floridians have died of Coronavirus.
Read more
News

Reverse One Sumter petitions won’t be gathered in public places

The leader of the Reverse One Sumter effort has announced petitions won’t be gathered in public places due to the spread of the Coronavirus. 
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villager shows love for his wife by raising funds to help cure dementia

Villager Jack Davis has worked tirelessly to help his wife, Eileen, battle dementia – all while honoring others for acts of kindness.
Read more
News

Health Department reports three Floridians have died of Coronavirus

The Florida Health Department reports that three Floridians have died of Coronavirus.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Community leaders in The Villages deserve praise for quickly tackling COVID-19

We applaud District Manager Richard Baier and a host of others in The Villages for canceling public events and taking safety precautions in the fight against the Coronavirus.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Woman arrested in attack on elderly pair in The Villages

A woman was arrested after an alleged attack on an elderly pair in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Man jailed after found in wee hours parked with lady friend at square

A 40-year-old resident of The Villages was jailed after he was found in the wee hours parked with a lady friend at a town square.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,077FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,048FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
clear sky
86.1 ° F
89 °
82 °
38 %
1.3mph
1 %
Sat
87 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
84 °

Follow us on Instagram