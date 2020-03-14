Woman arrested in attack on elderly pair in The Villages

A woman was arrested after an alleged attack on an elderly pair in The Villages.

Shawn Sussman, 56, who lives in The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake was arrested Thursday night on two counts of felony battery on a person over the age of 65.

A 911 call had been received from a home in the Village of Buttonwood where a “manic” Sussman had confronted an 83-year-old in the driveway, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

She began striking the 83-year-old and a 76-year-old woman who had been watching from inside the home approached Sussman. Sussman then began striking the 76-year-old woman, who told Sussman she had called 911.

Sussman got into her two-door gray Hyundai and fled. She was stopped shortly after 6 p.m. at St. Charles Place and Buena Vista Boulevard. Sussman told the deputy making the traffic stop she didn’t want to speak to him and she wanted a lawyer.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $2,000.