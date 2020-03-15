Clubs in The Villages canceling meetings due to Coronavirus

A number of clubs in The Villages have canceled events due to concern about the Coronavirus. Here’s a list:

This Villages Parrot Head Club has decided to move its Annual Poker Run from March 21 to May 9. This is the club’s largest fundraiser each year and draws 700 to 1,000 people to help local charities.

The Florida Club has canceled its meeting on March 25. The next meeting will be on April 22.

The John Bartram Chapter of the DAR has postponed its April 4th luncheon to be held at the Eisenhower Recreation Center. Also, the meeting scheduled for March 20 has been canceled.

The Villages Central Michigan University Alumni Club has canceled the following activities:

Golf Outing and Dinner, March 19

Detroit Tiger Game, March 20

April Club Meeting, April 9

Monday Double Deck Tournament Pinocle Club is canceled. Will inform if Thursday Club is canceled.

Country Club Hills Women’s Club Tuesday, March 17 at Paradise Center at 1:30 p.m. is canceled.

The Brooklyn Club has cancelled its April 3 meeting at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

The Ladies Dress Up Luncheons are canceled until further notice.

If you have news of a cancelation, share it with our readers at news@villages-news.com