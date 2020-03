To the Editor:

This Mr. Ed that is standing in the side of the road disrespecting the President is ridiculous. It’s OK to have an opinion, but why do you need to impose it on others? I just wonder how CNN would of handled that if it was done to Mr. Obama when he was President. We would have been called racists. Mr. Ed and CNN, you wonder why some of our kids are disrespectful? Because of people like you. How immature!

Sherry Airhart

Village of Sanibel