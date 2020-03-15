Coronavirus nears The Villages as case confirmed in Citrus County

Coronavirus is growing closer to The Villages as a case has been confirmed in Citrus County.

The 60-year old female in Citrus County has tested positive for COVID-10. She is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

Her case is one of 39 new positive cases of coronavirus disease announced by the Florida Department of Health. Citrus County is adjacent to Sumter County. Inverness is the county seat of Citrus County.

The Department of Health has also announced the death of a 77-year old male in Lee County who had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

Additional New Positive Cases

A 55-year old female in Clay County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 79-year old female from Connecticut has tested positive for COVID-19 in Baker County. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 72-year old female in Lee County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A male in Duval County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. Further details to follow.

A 64-year old female in St. Johns County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 71-year old male in Volusia County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 48-year old female in Orange County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 70-year old male in Clay County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A male in Duval County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. Further details to follow.

A 47-year old male in Hillsborough County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a domestic travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 67-year old male in Pasco County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a domestic travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 32-year old female in Hillsborough County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a domestic travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 17-year old male from Cuba has tested positive in Hillsborough County. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A male in Duval County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. Further details to follow.

A 28-year old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 58-year old female in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 25-year old female in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 62-year old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 74-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 48-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 19-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 19-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 65-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 20-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 42-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 52-year old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 65-year old female from New York has tested positive for COVID-19 in Alachua County. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 63-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 19-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 30-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 60-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 20-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 19-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 66-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 83-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 20-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 76-year old male in Collier County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.