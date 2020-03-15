Search
Sunday, March 15, 2020
Meta Minton
The Villages

Top Story

News

Coronavirus nears The Villages as case confirmed in Citrus County

Coronavirus is growing closer to The Villages as a case has been confirmed in Citrus County.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

There’s a way to beat the trolls

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident says there is a way to beat the trolls.
Letters to the Editor

School buses in The Villages

A Village of Pine Hills resident wonders why he has been seeing school buses entering and exiting The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg man jailed after customer at Wawa holds him at gunpoint following attack

A Leesburg man who was held at gunpoint in a minimart by a customer with a concealed carry permit is behind bars in the Lake County Jail.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Anita Louise Reyes

Anita Reyes, of The Villages, passed away March 10.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Comcast offering free Wifi in wake of Coronavirus crisis

Comcast is offering free Wifi in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis. We've got an online map that will help you take advantage of the service.
Coronavirus nears The Villages as case confirmed in Citrus County

Coronavirus is growing closer to The Villages as a case has been confirmed in Citrus County.

The 60-year old female in Citrus County has tested positive for COVID-10. She is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

Her case is one of 39 new positive cases of coronavirus disease announced by the Florida Department of Health. Citrus County is adjacent to Sumter County. Inverness is the county seat of Citrus County.

Citrus County is adjacent to Sumter and Marion counties.

The Department of Health has also announced the death of a 77-year old male in Lee County who had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

Additional New Positive Cases

  • A 55-year old female in Clay County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A 79-year old female from Connecticut has tested positive for COVID-19 in Baker County. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
  • A 72-year old female in Lee County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A male in Duval County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. Further details to follow.
  • A 64-year old female in St. Johns County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A 71-year old male in Volusia County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A 48-year old female in Orange County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A 70-year old male in Clay County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A male in Duval County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. Further details to follow.
  • A 47-year old male in Hillsborough County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a domestic travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A 67-year old male in Pasco County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a domestic travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A 32-year old female in Hillsborough County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a domestic travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A 17-year old male from Cuba has tested positive in Hillsborough County. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
  • A male in Duval County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. Further details to follow.
  • A 28-year old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A 58-year old female in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A 25-year old female in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A 62-year old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A 74-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A 48-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A 19-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A 19-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A 65-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A 20-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A 42-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A 52-year old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A 65-year old female from New York has tested positive for COVID-19 in Alachua County. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
  • A 63-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A 19-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A 30-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A 60-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A 20-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A 19-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A 66-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A 83-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A 20-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A 76-year old male in Collier County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
  • A 28-year old male in Collier County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

Gov. Ron DeSantis sent a letter to Health and Human Services requesting the release of 61 Florida residents from Georgia, many of whom are elderly, who were previously aboard the Grand Princess voyage outside of California.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

