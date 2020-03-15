Search
Home Around Florida
Sunday, March 15, 2020
Larry D. Croom
71.8 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Coronavirus brings competition to a new level at grocery stores

Villagers are known to be competitive on the golf courses and the pickleball courts, but the fear of COVID-19 has pushed the fiercest competitors indoors.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Article about The Villages in Washington Post

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident is concerned about what he read about The Villages in the Washington Post.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Polo Ridge gate lighting problem?

A Village of Belvedere resident heard about the lighting “problem” at the Polo Ridge Gate and drove over to take a look. He describes what he found in a Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg man jailed after customer at Wawa holds him at gunpoint following attack

A Leesburg man who was held at gunpoint in a minimart by a customer with a concealed carry permit is behind bars in the Lake County Jail.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Anita Louise Reyes

Anita Reyes, of The Villages, passed away March 10.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Comcast offering free Wifi in wake of Coronavirus crisis

Comcast is offering free Wifi in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis. We've got an online map that will help you take advantage of the service.
Read more
Read More Business

Leesburg man jailed after customer at Wawa holds him at gunpoint following attack

Omilson Oceant-Shirley

A Leesburg man who was held at gunpoint in a minimart by a customer with a concealed carry permit is behind bars in the Lake County Jail.

Leesburg Police officers on March 1 scrambled to the Leesburg Wawa, located at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 441 and Griffin Road, after receiving a 911 call reporting a battery in progress. While en route to the convenience store, officers were told that someone there had a firearm.

Upon arrival, an officer saw a man holding a handgun pointed at another man on the floor. As he entered the store, the man placed his handgun into a concealed holster in his waistband. The officer ordered him to put his hands on his head and removed his firearm, the report says.

The officer was then told that the man had the firearm and used it on the man sitting on the floor to stop an aggravated battery in progress. The officer then detained the man sitting on the floor, who was later identified as 23-year-old Omilson Oceant-Shirley, a report says.

The officer saw several people kneeling and after asking them to move aside, he saw a large amount of blood on the floor that was coming from an injured man’s head. The officer quickly requested Lake EMS to respond to the scene, the report says.

Officers collected statements from many witnesses, including a woman who said she also was battered by Oceant-Shirley. Officers determined that the man who held Oceant-Shirley at gunpoint had done so to stop him from committing battery after confirming that he had a valid concealed carry permit, his firearm was returned.

The injured man said he wished to press charges against Oceant-Shirley but wasn’t able to complete a written statement due to his injuries. Paramedics with Lake EMS determined that the man needed further medical treatment and he was transported to Leesburg Regional Medical Center.

The second victim told officers she was inside the Wawa when she saw Oceant-Shirley strike the man until he fell to the ground and then start kicking him in the head. She said she shouted for Oceant-Shirley to quit battering the man and when he stopped, she tried to provide assistance. But she said Oceant-Shirley returned and pushed her away from the victim, causing her to fall to the floor, the report says.

Officers also discovered that Oceant-Shirley had been trespassed from the Wawa on Feb. 27 and had returned several times. The manager said Oceant-Shirley loiters on the property and had been sleeping in the men’s restroom, the report says.

Oceant-Shirley, who lives at 1344 Griffin Rd. in Leesburg, was then transported to the Leesburg Police Department to start the booking process for him to be admitted to the Lake County Jail. During that process, he stood up and shouted obscenities before running toward an officer and pushing him into a nearby wall, causing a small scratch on his elbow. Oceant-Shirley also started spitting toward the officers and attempted to bite one of them while trying to trip him, the report says.

The officers quickly gained control of Oceant-Shirley and he eventually was transported to the jail, where he was charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, battery, trespassing and a violation of probation charge for a previous battery charge. He was being held on $5,000 bond and is due in court Aug. 19 and Aug. 30 to answer to the charges.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

Crime

Mentally unstable adult son jailed after attack on father in The Villages

The 33-year-old son of a Villages couple was arrested after an alleged attack on his father in the Village of Belvedere.
Read more
Crime

Woman arrested in attack on elderly pair in The Villages

A woman was arrested after an alleged attack on an elderly pair in The Villages.
Read more
Around Florida

Leesburg Police accepting applications for upcoming Citizens Academy

The Leesburg Police Department is preparing to hold its Citizens Academy.
Read more
Around Florida

Jury trials suspended at courts across Florida

The Florida Supreme Court has issued an administrative order suspending all grand jury proceedings, jury selection proceedings, and criminal and civil jury trials.
Read more
Crime

Man jailed after found in wee hours parked with lady friend at square

A 40-year-old resident of The Villages was jailed after he was found in the wee hours parked with a lady friend at a town square.
Read more
Crime

Probation revoked for man arrested last year in driving range burglaries

A man arrested last year in burglaries at a driving range is back behind bars after violating his probation.
Read more
Crime

Handyman arrested after caught driving with headlight out on State Road 44

A local handyman was arrested after he was caught driving a vehicle with a headlight out on State Road 44.
Read more
Larry D. Croom

Latest Posts

Around Florida

Leesburg man jailed after customer at Wawa holds him at gunpoint following attack

A Leesburg man who was held at gunpoint in a minimart by a customer with a concealed carry permit is behind bars in the Lake County Jail.
Read more
News

Coronavirus brings competition to a new level at grocery stores

Villagers are known to be competitive on the golf courses and the pickleball courts, but the fear of COVID-19 has pushed the fiercest competitors indoors.
Read more
Crime

Mentally unstable adult son jailed after attack on father in The Villages

The 33-year-old son of a Villages couple was arrested after an alleged attack on his father in the Village of Belvedere.
Read more
News

Two visually impaired residents struck by golf cart in The Villages

Two visually impaired residents were struck by a golf cart Saturday in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Mentally unstable adult son jailed after attack on father in The Villages

The 33-year-old son of a Villages couple was arrested after an alleged attack on his father in the Village of Belvedere.
Read more
News

Two visually impaired residents struck by golf cart in The Villages

Two visually impaired residents were struck by a golf cart Saturday in The Villages.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Community leaders in The Villages deserve praise for quickly tackling COVID-19

We applaud District Manager Richard Baier and a host of others in The Villages for canceling public events and taking safety precautions in the fight against the Coronavirus.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Around Florida

Leesburg man jailed after customer at Wawa holds him at gunpoint following attack

A Leesburg man who was held at gunpoint in a minimart by a customer with a concealed carry permit is behind bars in the Lake County Jail.
Read more
Crime

Mentally unstable adult son jailed after attack on father in The Villages

The 33-year-old son of a Villages couple was arrested after an alleged attack on his father in the Village of Belvedere.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,093FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,051FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
clear sky
71.8 ° F
76 °
66.2 °
78 %
1.3mph
1 %
Sun
91 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °

Follow us on Instagram