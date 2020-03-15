Search
Sunday, March 15, 2020
Staff Report
The Villages

Top Story

News

Coronavirus nears The Villages as case confirmed in Citrus County

Coronavirus is growing closer to The Villages as a case has been confirmed in Citrus County.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

CNN and The Village Idiot

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has something to say about CNN’s interview with the “Village Idiot.”
Letters to the Editor

There’s a way to beat the trolls

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident says there is a way to beat the trolls.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Obituaries

Obituaries

Theodore Wilczynski, Sr.

Theodore Wilczynski was co-owner/operator of TJ’s on the Green in Continental Country Cub in Wildwood.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Comcast offering free Wifi in wake of Coronavirus crisis

Comcast is offering free Wifi in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis. We've got an online map that will help you take advantage of the service.
OBS March sale will go on as planned despite widespread COVID-19 fears

The Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company’s 2020 March Sale of 2-year-olds in training will be held as scheduled.

After careful consideration of the Coronavirus situation and consultation with consignors and prospective buyers, the OBS Board of Directors decided to go ahead with the sale as scheduled on Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18, with each session beginning at 10:30 a.m.

“We are mindful of the nature of the situation and continue to monitor circumstances that may force a change in our position,” said OBS President Tom Ventura. “Certainly, there is heightened awareness of the importance of proper hygiene and we are taking steps to follow recommended sanitary protocols.”

Those steps will include:

  • Increased cleaning schedules and protocols;
  • Doors not required to be locked for security will remain open to eliminate the need for patrons to use the handles; and
  • All OBS employees will be instructed to follow sanitary procedures, to stay home if sick and help patrons have as safe and healthy a visit as possible.

For prospective buyers unable to attend the March Sale or unsure about traveling at this time, OBS will increase phone-bid capacity.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

Around Florida

Leesburg man jailed after customer at Wawa holds him at gunpoint following attack

A Leesburg man who was held at gunpoint in a minimart by a customer with a concealed carry permit is behind bars in the Lake County Jail.
Around Florida

Leesburg Police accepting applications for upcoming Citizens Academy

The Leesburg Police Department is preparing to hold its Citizens Academy.
Around Florida

Jury trials suspended at courts across Florida

The Florida Supreme Court has issued an administrative order suspending all grand jury proceedings, jury selection proceedings, and criminal and civil jury trials.
Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Around Florida

DNA on cigarillo tip helps Lake sheriff’s detectives nab suspect in robbery of World War II veteran

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the recent robbery of a 97-year-old World War II veteran.
Around Florida

Two teenagers jailed on murder charges in shooting death of Eustis man in Leesburg

A 19-year-old Leesburg man and a 17-year-old are behind bars in connection with the shooting death of a Eustis teenager last month.
Staff Report

Around Florida

Obituaries

Obituaries

Thomas Dean Albitz

Thomas Albitz enjoyed traveling, skiing, SCUBA diving, golfing, playing cards, bicycling, pickleball, and joking around.
Photos

Large Flock Of White Pelicans Near Odell Circle

This flock of white pelicans came to visit near Odell Circle in The Villages. Thanks to Wayne Camlin for sharing his photo! Share your local photos...
News

Coronavirus brings competition to a new level at grocery stores

Villagers are known to be competitive on the golf courses and the pickleball courts, but the fear of COVID-19 has pushed the fiercest competitors indoors.
Crime

Mentally unstable adult son jailed after attack on father in The Villages

The 33-year-old son of a Villages couple was arrested after an alleged attack on his father in the Village of Belvedere.
Photos

Opinions

Opinions

People over 65 more at risk of Coronavirus

Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers recommendations about ways in which you can protect yourself from Coronavirus.
Crime

Around Florida

Leesburg man jailed after customer at Wawa holds him at gunpoint following attack

A Leesburg man who was held at gunpoint in a minimart by a customer with a concealed carry permit is behind bars in the Lake County Jail.
Crime

Mentally unstable adult son jailed after attack on father in The Villages

The 33-year-old son of a Villages couple was arrested after an alleged attack on his father in the Village of Belvedere.
