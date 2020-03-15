OBS March sale will go on as planned despite widespread COVID-19 fears

The Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company’s 2020 March Sale of 2-year-olds in training will be held as scheduled.

After careful consideration of the Coronavirus situation and consultation with consignors and prospective buyers, the OBS Board of Directors decided to go ahead with the sale as scheduled on Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18, with each session beginning at 10:30 a.m.

“We are mindful of the nature of the situation and continue to monitor circumstances that may force a change in our position,” said OBS President Tom Ventura. “Certainly, there is heightened awareness of the importance of proper hygiene and we are taking steps to follow recommended sanitary protocols.”

Those steps will include:

Increased cleaning schedules and protocols;

Doors not required to be locked for security will remain open to eliminate the need for patrons to use the handles; and

All OBS employees will be instructed to follow sanitary procedures, to stay home if sick and help patrons have as safe and healthy a visit as possible.

For prospective buyers unable to attend the March Sale or unsure about traveling at this time, OBS will increase phone-bid capacity.

For more information regarding the March Sale, click HERE or call (352) 237-2154.