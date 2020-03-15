Search
Sunday, March 15, 2020
Larry D. Croom
CNN and The Village Idiot

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has something to say about CNN's interview with the "Village Idiot."
There's a way to beat the trolls

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident says there is a way to beat the trolls.
OBS March sale will go on as planned despite widespread COVID-19 fears

The Ocala Breeders' Sales Company's 2020 March Sale of 2-year-olds in training will be held as scheduled this week.
Theodore Wilczynski, Sr.

Theodore Wilczynski was co-owner/operator of TJ's on the Green in Continental Country Cub in Wildwood.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Comcast offering free Wifi in wake of Coronavirus crisis

Comcast is offering free Wifi in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis. We've got an online map that will help you take advantage of the service.
Plans for upcoming Leesburg Bikefest moving ahead despite Coronavirus fears

Plans for the Leesburg Bikefest in April are moving ahead despite rapid cancellations and closures across the country related to the ongoing Coronavirus scare.

Leesburg Bikefest 2019
The annual Leesburg Bikefest, scheduled for April 24-26, is expected to draw tends of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts, visitors and area residents to the city. The Leesburg Partnership said on Friday that plans still are under way for the event despite worldwide fears of the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Leesburg Partnership made the announcement Friday afternoon on its Bikefest Facebook page and website. The event, which draws tens of thousands of people to the city and is billed as “The World’s Largest 3-Day Motorcycle and Music Event,” is scheduled for April 24-26. It is set to spread across 30 city blocks with 55-plus concerts, 200-plus vendors, six “Hotbody” contests and bike and stunt shows.

Joe Shipes

“We are moving forward with the planning and execution of the event,” said Joe Shipes, CEO of the Leesburg Partnership. “With the date still weeks away, we feel that it is too early to make a final decision.”

Shipes said Partnership officials are monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely, along with local, state and national health agencies. He said if the decision to cancel the event is made a later date, an announcement would be made in time for those who are planning to attend to cancel their travel and accommodations reservations.

The annual Leesburg Bikefest is scheduled for April 24-26. At a meeting last week, Leesburg Commissioner Dan Robuck III raised the possibility of canceling the popular event amid fears of the COVID-19 virus being spread among those attending the event that pumps millions of dollars in the city every year.

Shipes added that if Bikefest is held as planned, there will be an “active and very visible sanitization plan” in all of the facilities used in the event.

Leesburg Commissioner Dan Robuck III raised the possibility of canceling Bikefest during last week’s regularly scheduled commission meeting. He cited the massive quarantine under way in Italy and added that while he wasn’t yet pushing for Bikefest to be canceled, commissioners needed to be prepared to take action if needed, depending on the spread of the disease that has since been labeled as a pandemic.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

News

Sumter Ag Expo proposed for September at fairgrounds

A proposed Sumter Coubty Ag Expo would pay for scholarships for high school students who want to pursue careers in trade program or work toward agricultural-related degrees.
News

Coronavirus nears The Villages as case confirmed in Citrus County

Coronavirus is growing closer to The Villages as a case has been confirmed in Citrus County.
News

Coronavirus brings competition to a new level at grocery stores

Villagers are known to be competitive on the golf courses and the pickleball courts, but the fear of COVID-19 has pushed the fiercest competitors indoors.
Crime

Mentally unstable adult son jailed after attack on father in The Villages

The 33-year-old son of a Villages couple was arrested after an alleged attack on his father in the Village of Belvedere.
News

Two visually impaired residents struck by golf cart in The Villages

Two visually impaired residents were struck by a golf cart Saturday in The Villages.
Crime

Woman arrested in attack on elderly pair in The Villages

A woman was arrested after an alleged attack on an elderly pair in The Villages.
News

Villager shows love for his wife by raising funds to help cure dementia

Villager Jack Davis has worked tirelessly to help his wife, Eileen, battle dementia – all while honoring others for acts of kindness.
People over 65 more at risk of Coronavirus

Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers recommendations about ways in which you can protect yourself from Coronavirus.
Leesburg man jailed after customer at Wawa holds him at gunpoint following attack

A Leesburg man who was held at gunpoint in a minimart by a customer with a concealed carry permit is behind bars in the Lake County Jail.
