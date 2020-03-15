[bsa_pro_ad_space id=1]
Sunday, March 15, 2020
Larry D. Croom
Second suspect nabbed in car burglaries in The Villages

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into a recent rash of car burglaries in the Village of Tall Trees and the Village of Collier and is asking for the public’s help.

John Edward DuBois

Deputies had 18-year-old John E. Dubois, of Summerfield, and now a second suspect, a juvenile, has been arrested.  There also are other suspects in the case and sheriff’s officials are pursuing those leads as well.

Dubois was taken into custody on the afternoon of Feb. 28 after he turned himself in at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at Pinellas Plaza. Surveillance footage from the gate at Tall Trees Lane and Parr Drive had captured the license plate number of a white Chevrolet passenger car that belonged to him.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy went to DuBois’ home and he was arrested on a charge of marijuana possession. He then turned himself into Sumter County sheriff’s officials after bonding out of the Marion County Jail.

Anyone with information about the crimes or the other suspects is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) to report the information and remain anonymous.

