SHINE suspends outreach presentations and in-person counseling due to COVID-19

The local SHINE organization has canceled its participation in scheduled outreach events, presentations and in-person counseling sessions.

Volunteers and staff for the group, also known as Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders, will continue to provide phone counseling services, according to a statement from Betty Cunningham, the group’s coordinator for The Villages, as well as Lake and Sumter counties.

Those needing assistance are being asked to call the Elder Helpline at 1-800-262-2243. Elder Options staff will send referrals to counselors as soon as possible and they will get in touch with clients at their earliest convenience, Cunningham said.