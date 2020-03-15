Sumter Ag Expo proposed for September at fairgrounds

Billy Bowles was back last week before the Sumter County Board of Commissioners to promote his concept for a Sumter Ag Expo.

Bowles, who raises cattle and operates a land development business, got a positive reaction a year ago when he pitched the idea to commissioners, but the event did not happen last fall.

“The end goal is to celebrate and showcase local agriculture in Sumter County and Central Florida,” he said.

Proposed dates are Sept. 24-26 at the Sumter County Fairgrounds near Bushnell.

The expo would have a focus on education, Bowles said, and he has been working to get the participation of local businesses.

“We have reached out to a local seafood restaurant to do a series of short informational classes on the proper way to de-bone a catfish and prepare it for frying or grilling,” he said. “The classes are intended to be a hands-on experience for those who never learned how to clean fish before or just need a little refresher.”

He also plans similar classes on preparing a cut of beef or poultry. Demonstrations of fence building and hay baling also would be featured.

Expo proceeds would pay for scholarships for high school students who want to pursue careers in a trade program or work toward agricultural-related degrees.

Bowles said he and a friend came up with the idea over breakfast and he has been working with his wife and several friends to develop it over the past year.

Commissioners praised the concept a year ago and this year one commissioner said his only issue would be that it is planned for hurricane season.