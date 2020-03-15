[bsa_pro_ad_space id=1]
Sunday, March 15, 2020
Marv Balousek
Top Story

News

Two more chain stores in The Villages alter hours amid COVID-19 fears

Winn-Dixie and Wal-Mart have joined with Publix grocery stores in The Villages in changing their hours because of the outbreak of the Coronavirus.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

CNN and The Village Idiot

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has something to say about CNN’s interview with the “Village Idiot.”
Letters to the Editor

There’s a way to beat the trolls

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident says there is a way to beat the trolls.
Around Florida

Around Florida

OBS March sale will go on as planned despite widespread COVID-19 fears

The Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company’s 2020 March Sale of 2-year-olds in training will be held as scheduled this week.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Theodore Wilczynski, Sr.

Theodore Wilczynski was co-owner/operator of TJ’s on the Green in Continental Country Club in Wildwood.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Comcast offering free Wifi in wake of Coronavirus crisis

Comcast is offering free Wifi in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis. We've got an online map that will help you take advantage of the service.
Sumter Ag Expo proposed for September at fairgrounds

Billy Bowles was back last week before the Sumter County Board of Commissioners to promote his concept for a Sumter Ag Expo.

Bowles, who raises cattle and operates a land development business, got a positive reaction a year ago when he pitched the idea to commissioners, but the event did not happen last fall.

“The end goal is to celebrate and showcase local agriculture in Sumter County and Central Florida,” he said.

Proposed dates are Sept. 24-26 at the Sumter County Fairgrounds near Bushnell.

The expo would have a focus on education, Bowles said, and he has been working to get the participation of local businesses.

“We have reached out to a local seafood restaurant to do a series of short informational classes on the proper way to de-bone a catfish and prepare it for frying or grilling,” he said. “The classes are intended to be a hands-on experience for those who never learned how to clean fish before or just need a little refresher.”

He also plans similar classes on preparing a cut of beef or poultry. Demonstrations of fence building and hay baling also would be featured.

Expo proceeds would pay for scholarships for high school students who want to pursue careers in a trade program or work toward agricultural-related degrees.

Bowles said he and a friend came up with the idea over breakfast and he has been working with his wife and several friends to develop it over the past year.

Commissioners praised the concept a year ago and this year one commissioner said his only issue would be that it is planned for hurricane season.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Opinions

Opinions

People over 65 more at risk of Coronavirus

Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers recommendations about ways in which you can protect yourself from Coronavirus.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Villager ordered to pay fines after his third drunken arrest

A 75-year-old Villager has been ordered to pay fines after his third drunken arrest here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Teen sentenced after having sex with underage girlfriend

A teenager who had sex with his underage girlfriend has been sentenced in the case.
Read more
Follow us on Instagram