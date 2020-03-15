Teen sentenced after having sex with underage girlfriend

A teenager who had sex with his underage girlfriend has been sentenced in the case.

Destin Phoenix Hudson, 19, of Lady Lake, was arrested in December at his workplace, Gator’s Dockside at Spanish Springs Town Square in The Villages. The Oakland Hills resident was subsequently interviewed about three sexual encounters with the 15-year-old girl. He was 18 at the time. The girl described in detail the three encounters with Hudson, two of which took place in his car and the third which took place at his home after they watched a movie. The investigation was triggered after the girl’s mother discovered a secret cell phone her daughter kept under her pillow for the purpose of communicating with Hudson.

The day before his arrest, Hudson left a letter of apology to the girl and her family.

Last week in Sumter County Court, he pleaded no contest to a charge of child abuse without great bodily harm. He has been placed on probation for five years. Two counts of lewd or lascivious conduct were dropped in exchange for his plea. Because those charges were dropped, Hudson will not have to register as a sex offender.