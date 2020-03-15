Two more chain stores in The Villages alter hours amid COVID-19 fears

Winn-Dixie and Wal-Mart have joined with Publix grocery stores in The Villages in changing their hours because of the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Winn-Dixie announced Sunday that its stores would begin closing at 9 p.m. – an hour early – effective Monday. Wal-Mart on Saturday announced that all of its 24-hour stores now will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. The changes in both chains were implemented so employees can clean and sanitize the stores and stock products that desperately are being sought, such as hand sanitizer and toilet paper.

There are three Winn-Dixie stores in The Villages. They are located at:

944 Bichara Blvd. in the La Plaza Grande shopping center near Spanish Springs Town Square

820 Old Camp Road in Lake Sumter Landing

2500 Burnsed Blvd. in the Pinellas Plaza in Wildwood

There are three Wal-Mart Supercenters located in and around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Those are located at:

4085 Wedgewood Lane in The Villages

17961 U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Summerfield

2501 Citrus Blvd. in Leesburg

In addition, the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market in The Villages will now be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The store, located at 270 Heald Way in the Sarasota Plaza, previously had been open until midnight.

Winn-Dixie also announced that “out of an abundance of caution,” its stores will no longer operate self-serve deli bars. Instead, prepackaged deli items will be available. It also said delivery services, such as a “drop and leave” program, will be available for customers who want to avoid personal contact and have their products brought to their homes.

On Saturday, all Publix locations started closing at 8 p.m. because of the Coronavirus. Florida’s largest grocery store chain said the change in hours would give “our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on shelves.” Publix stores will continue to open at 7 a.m. each day.