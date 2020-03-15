Villager ordered to pay fines after his third drunken arrest

A 75-year-old Villager has been ordered to pay fines after his third drunken arrest here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Larry Hale Pogue, of the Village of Santo Domingo, was arrested two days before Thanksgiving on charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest after getting “verbally aggressive” toward employees at McCall’s Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Officers were called at about 8:30 p.m. after he was cut off at the bar and began saying “offensive things and causing a scene.” Bouncers removed him from the bar and detained him until law enforcement arrived.

Last week in Lake County Court, Pogue pleaded no contest in the case. He has been ordered to pay $600 in fines and court costs.

He had been arrested June 26, 2015 after he allegedly punched a man and insulted a supporter of the LGBT community who he accused of taking his seat near the gazebo at Spanish Springs Town Square. When police officers found Pogue, he was so intoxicated that he had to be transported by ambulance to The Villages Regional Hospital.

Pogue had been arrested in February 2015 on a charge of disorderly intoxication at American Legion Post 347.