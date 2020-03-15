Villages medical provider to begin offering drive-up testing for Coronavirus

Premier Medical Associates in The Villages is planning to open its drive-up service for Coronavirus testing on Monday.

The medical provider has announced a mobile-testing plan where patients will stay in their cars while getting their throat and nose swabbed, somewhat similar to a test for the flu or strep throat. That will help protect patients and staff inside the office and get testing done quickly as the virus, also known as COVID-19, continues to spread across the Sunshine State. The elderly and those with other medical conditions are considered the most at risk when it comes to acquiring the Coronavirus.

Prior to getting tested, patients will need to schedule a tele-visit appointment with a Premier Medical Associates doctor. He or she will conduct an initial screening and determine if the patient actually needs to be tested for COVID-19. If so, an appointment will be scheduled for the patient to visit to the medical facility.

The results of the tests are expected to be available in two to five days. After being tested, patients are expected to self-quarantine themselves in their homes until they have the results.

Premier Medical Associates is located in The Villages at 1580 Santa Barbara Blvd. near UF Health The Villages Hospital and 910 Old Camp Road, Suite 130, in Lake Sumter Landing. For more information, call (352) 259-2159.