Sunday, March 15, 2020
Larry D. Croom
The Villages

Villages medical provider to begin offering drive-up testing for Coronavirus

Premier Medical Associates in The Villages is planning to open its drive-up service for Coronavirus testing.
Letters to the Editor

CNN and The Village Idiot

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has something to say about CNN’s interview with the “Village Idiot.”
Letters to the Editor

There’s a way to beat the trolls

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident says there is a way to beat the trolls.
Around Florida

OBS March sale will go on as planned despite widespread COVID-19 fears

The Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company’s 2020 March Sale of 2-year-olds in training will be held as scheduled this week.
Obituaries

Theodore Wilczynski, Sr.

Theodore Wilczynski was co-owner/operator of TJ’s on the Green in Continental Country Cub in Wildwood.
Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Comcast offering free Wifi in wake of Coronavirus crisis

Comcast is offering free Wifi in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis. We've got an online map that will help you take advantage of the service.
Villages medical provider to begin offering drive-up testing for Coronavirus

Premier Medical Associates in The Villages is planning to open its drive-up service for Coronavirus testing on Monday.

The medical provider has announced a mobile-testing plan where patients will stay in their cars while getting their throat and nose swabbed, somewhat similar to a test for the flu or strep throat. That will help protect patients and staff inside the office and get testing done quickly as the virus, also known as COVID-19, continues to spread across the Sunshine State. The elderly and those with other medical conditions are considered the most at risk when it comes to acquiring the Coronavirus.

Premier Medical at Santa Barbara in The Villages.

Prior to getting tested, patients will need to schedule a tele-visit appointment with a Premier Medical Associates doctor. He or she will conduct an initial screening and determine if the patient actually needs to be tested for COVID-19. If so, an appointment will be scheduled for the patient to visit to the medical facility.

Tents were set up Sunday night at Premier Medical at Santa Barbara in The Villages.

The results of the tests are expected to be available in two to five days. After being tested, patients are expected to self-quarantine themselves in their homes until they have the results.

Premier Medical Associates is located in The Villages at 1580 Santa Barbara Blvd. near UF Health The Villages Hospital and 910 Old Camp Road, Suite 130, in Lake Sumter Landing. For more information, call (352) 259-2159.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

