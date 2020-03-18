Search
Home News
Thursday, March 19, 2020
Staff Report
86.4 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Pools in The Villages shut down after controversy over 10 participant limit

The Villages has shut down all swimming pools here in Florida's Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Coronavirus is a lung eater

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a warning about the Coronavirus.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

War of the Worlds

A Village of Pinellas resident compares the COVID-19 crisis to the infamous “War of the Worlds” broadcast.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg Police officer lauded for talking man down from atop parking garage

A Leesburg Police officer is being praised for helping a man who was threatening to end his life Sunday night.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Gary L. Fraser

Gary Fraser was a lifelong fisherman, and pretty much knew every good fishing spot in the state of Florida. If you fish, you have probably met him. He was also a racing fan, attending many races over the years in Daytona and Sebring.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
Read more
Read More Business

Pools in The Villages shut down after controversy over 10 participant limit

The Villages has shut down all swimming pools here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The Villages Parks and Recreation Department had warned that swimming pools in The Villages should be limited to 10 “participants,” but that limit was being largely ignored.

The swimming pools in The Villages had posted signs that read:

“The CDC has recommended gatherings should not exceed 10 participants. The Villages Recreation & Parks Department highly recommends all participants utilizing any facilities limit their participation to 10 persons, please do your part in not exceeding this number.”

The Churchill Pool was a popular place on Wednesday afternoon.

Villages-News.com did some spot checking at pools Wednesday and found 39 people, including many children, at the Churchill Family Pool. The Ashland Pool had 24 people, including children. The pool at the Village of Fenney was packed on Tuesday.

Residents complained there was no enforcement or monitoring of the 10 participant recommendation.

The Villages has been flooded with children and grandchildren during the normal spring break period this year. But each day, there appears to be less and less for them to do. There is no live music at the squares in the evenings, the movie theaters are closed and the swimming pools have been shut down. Shows at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center have been canceled. Even local churches have pulled the plug on worship services.

On Wednesday afternoon, the DJ on AM-640 WVLG was plugging one of the few remaining activities – the piano bar at Katie Belle’s.

A recent Letter to the Editor complained that grandchildren could be a risk to the senior population which is more at risk to the Coronavirus. 

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

News

Sumter County man with Coronavirus diagnosed at Leesburg hospital

The first Sumter County resident to test positive for the Coronavirus did so at UF Health Leesburg Hospital.
Read more
News

Premier Medical infectious disease specialist to offer live feed on COVID-19

An infectious disease specialist at Premier Medical in The Villages will be offering a daily live feed on COVID-19.
Read more
News

Programs canceled at Sumter County libraries, Baker House closes doors

We've got news of closings in The Villages, including activities at Sumter County libraries.
Read more
News

St. Timothy Catholic Church announces all masses canceled

St. Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages on Wednesday announced all masses have been canceled due to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Crime

Man with head injury going to prison after invading woman’s home in Parkwood

A 47-year-old man who slipped into a woman’s bed last year at her home in the Villages of Parkwood has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Read more
Crime

Man jailed last year in theft case lands back behind bars

A man jailed last year after ripping off his former employer has landed back behind bars.
Read more
Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
Read more
Staff Report

Latest Posts

Letters to the Editor

Coronavirus is a lung eater

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a warning about the Coronavirus.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

War of the Worlds

A Village of Pinellas resident compares the COVID-19 crisis to the infamous “War of the Worlds” broadcast.
Read more
Obituaries

Gary L. Fraser

Gary Fraser was a lifelong fisherman, and pretty much knew every good fishing spot in the state of Florida. If you fish, you have probably met him. He was also a racing fan, attending many races over the years in Daytona and Sebring.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Census should be postponed

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s time to put the brakes on the U.S. Census.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Sumter County man with Coronavirus diagnosed at Leesburg hospital

The first Sumter County resident to test positive for the Coronavirus did so at UF Health Leesburg Hospital.
Read more
News

Premier Medical infectious disease specialist to offer live feed on COVID-19

An infectious disease specialist at Premier Medical in The Villages will be offering a daily live feed on COVID-19.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Bobbie Battista and cervical cancer

Bobbie Battista was one of the original CNN cable news anchors, starting in 1981 and continuing to broadcast there for 20 years. She died earlier this month of cervical cancer. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on her life.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Man with head injury going to prison after invading woman’s home in Parkwood

A 47-year-old man who slipped into a woman’s bed last year at her home in the Villages of Parkwood has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Read more
Crime

Man jailed last year in theft case lands back behind bars

A man jailed last year after ripping off his former employer has landed back behind bars.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,234FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,088FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
broken clouds
86.4 ° F
90 °
83 °
43 %
2.5mph
75 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °

Follow us on Instagram