Premier Medical infectious disease specialist to offer live feed on COVID-19

An infectious disease specialist at Premier Medical in The Villages will be offering a daily live feed on COVID-19.

Dr. Melchor Madarang will be offering a live feed at 5:30 p.m. every day with updated clinical information and “helping you prepare for necessary resources of how to protect yourself,” Premier Medical has announced.

This week, Premier Medical became the first organization in The Villages to offer testing for the Coronavirus. Patients can be evaluated in a televisit prior to drive-through testing.

If you have any questions, you can contact Premier Medical at corona@pmacare.com or (352) 561-3182.

You can schedule a televisit online at https://pma-physicians.com/