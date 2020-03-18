Programs canceled at Sumter County libraries, Baker House closes doors

All programs in the Sumter County Library System scheduled through April 13 are canceled at all branches to reduce the opportunity for gatherings of 10 or more persons in a room.

The library branches are still open to serve the needs of library users, including those planning to shelter in place, as well as for students required to complete online work assigned by their school and colleges. Every other computer will be removed from use to support the need for social distancing.

Those visiting the libraries are encouraged to wash their hands following the use of any of the library materials and equipment. Explore the collection of materials that are accessible online at https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/90/Library-Services

Baker House activities suspended

All Baker House activities including the Heritage Festival this weekend are canceled until May 11. All Wildwood park and recreation activities are canceled or are postponed.

No walk-in traffic at Senior vs Crime offices

All Seniors vs Crime offices in Florida are closed for walk-in traffic until further notice. Those needing assistance can file a complaint online at seniorsvscrime.com or they can call the toll free number at 1-(800)-203-3099 and someone will call them back.

Curves of Sumter Landing is closed

Curves of Sumter Landing is closed until the end of March.

March Senior Shoot Out won’t take place

The March Senior Shoot Out at Fiesta Bowl will not be held.

Poinciana Friends delays Cabaret Italia

The Poinciana Friends has delayed its April 16 Cabaret Italia social function featuring Dawn DiNome. It has been rescheduled for Oct. 15.

Have you had to cancel or postpone an event due to the Coronavirus? Share the news at news@villages-news.com