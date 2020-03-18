Search
Home News
Thursday, March 19, 2020
Staff Report
86.4 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Pools in The Villages shut down after controversy over 10 participant limit

The Villages has shut down all swimming pools here in Florida's Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Coronavirus is a lung eater

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a warning about the Coronavirus.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

War of the Worlds

A Village of Pinellas resident compares the COVID-19 crisis to the infamous “War of the Worlds” broadcast.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg Police officer lauded for talking man down from atop parking garage

A Leesburg Police officer is being praised for helping a man who was threatening to end his life Sunday night.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Gary L. Fraser

Gary Fraser was a lifelong fisherman, and pretty much knew every good fishing spot in the state of Florida. If you fish, you have probably met him. He was also a racing fan, attending many races over the years in Daytona and Sebring.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
Read more
Read More Business

Programs canceled at Sumter County libraries, Baker House closes doors

All programs in the Sumter County Library System scheduled through April 13 are canceled at all branches to reduce the opportunity for gatherings of 10 or more persons in a room. 

The library branches are still open to serve the needs of library users, including those planning to shelter in place, as well as for students required to complete online work assigned by their school and colleges. Every other computer will be removed from use to support the need for social distancing.

Those visiting the libraries are encouraged to wash their hands following the use of any of the library materials and equipment. Explore the collection of materials that are accessible online at https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/90/Library-Services 

Baker House activities suspended

All Baker House activities including the Heritage Festival this weekend are canceled until May 11. All Wildwood park and recreation activities are canceled or are postponed.

No walk-in traffic at Senior vs Crime offices

All Seniors vs Crime offices in Florida are closed for walk-in traffic until further notice. Those needing assistance can file a complaint online at seniorsvscrime.com or they can call the toll free number at 1-(800)-203-3099 and someone will call them back. 

Curves of Sumter Landing is closed

Curves of Sumter Landing is closed until the end of March.

March Senior Shoot Out won’t take place

The March Senior Shoot Out at Fiesta Bowl will not be held. 

Poinciana Friends delays Cabaret Italia

The Poinciana Friends has delayed its April 16 Cabaret Italia social function featuring Dawn DiNome. It has been rescheduled for Oct. 15.

Have you had to cancel or postpone an event due to the Coronavirus? Share the news at news@villages-news.com

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

News

Pools in The Villages shut down after controversy over 10 participant limit

The Villages has shut down all swimming pools here in Florida's Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

Sumter County man with Coronavirus diagnosed at Leesburg hospital

The first Sumter County resident to test positive for the Coronavirus did so at UF Health Leesburg Hospital.
Read more
News

Premier Medical infectious disease specialist to offer live feed on COVID-19

An infectious disease specialist at Premier Medical in The Villages will be offering a daily live feed on COVID-19.
Read more
News

St. Timothy Catholic Church announces all masses canceled

St. Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages on Wednesday announced all masses have been canceled due to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Crime

Man with head injury going to prison after invading woman’s home in Parkwood

A 47-year-old man who slipped into a woman’s bed last year at her home in the Villages of Parkwood has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Read more
Crime

Man jailed last year in theft case lands back behind bars

A man jailed last year after ripping off his former employer has landed back behind bars.
Read more
Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
Read more
Staff Report

Latest Posts

Letters to the Editor

Coronavirus is a lung eater

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a warning about the Coronavirus.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

War of the Worlds

A Village of Pinellas resident compares the COVID-19 crisis to the infamous “War of the Worlds” broadcast.
Read more
Obituaries

Gary L. Fraser

Gary Fraser was a lifelong fisherman, and pretty much knew every good fishing spot in the state of Florida. If you fish, you have probably met him. He was also a racing fan, attending many races over the years in Daytona and Sebring.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Census should be postponed

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s time to put the brakes on the U.S. Census.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Sumter County man with Coronavirus diagnosed at Leesburg hospital

The first Sumter County resident to test positive for the Coronavirus did so at UF Health Leesburg Hospital.
Read more
News

Premier Medical infectious disease specialist to offer live feed on COVID-19

An infectious disease specialist at Premier Medical in The Villages will be offering a daily live feed on COVID-19.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Bobbie Battista and cervical cancer

Bobbie Battista was one of the original CNN cable news anchors, starting in 1981 and continuing to broadcast there for 20 years. She died earlier this month of cervical cancer. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on her life.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Man with head injury going to prison after invading woman’s home in Parkwood

A 47-year-old man who slipped into a woman’s bed last year at her home in the Villages of Parkwood has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Read more
Crime

Man jailed last year in theft case lands back behind bars

A man jailed last year after ripping off his former employer has landed back behind bars.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,234FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,088FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
broken clouds
86.4 ° F
90 °
83 °
43 %
2.5mph
75 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °

Follow us on Instagram