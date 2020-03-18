Search
Home News
Thursday, March 19, 2020
Larry D. Croom
86.4 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Pools in The Villages shut down after controversy over 10 participant limit

The Villages has shut down all swimming pools here in Florida's Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Coronavirus is a lung eater

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a warning about the Coronavirus.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

War of the Worlds

A Village of Pinellas resident compares the COVID-19 crisis to the infamous “War of the Worlds” broadcast.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg Police officer lauded for talking man down from atop parking garage

A Leesburg Police officer is being praised for helping a man who was threatening to end his life Sunday night.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Gary L. Fraser

Gary Fraser was a lifelong fisherman, and pretty much knew every good fishing spot in the state of Florida. If you fish, you have probably met him. He was also a racing fan, attending many races over the years in Daytona and Sebring.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
Read more
Read More Business

Sumter County man with Coronavirus diagnosed at Leesburg hospital

The first Sumter County resident to test positive for the Coronavirus did so at UF Health Leesburg Hospital.

Don Henderson, CEO of UF Health Central Florida, confirmed the positive test result Wednesday afternoon in a prepared statement. Neither the man’s age nor where he lives was available, but a Sumter County Health Department release said his case was “travel-related.”

One news agency reported Wednesday that the man is a Villages residents. That hadn’t been confirmed to Villages-News.com by late Wednesday afternoon and according to the Florida Department of Health, that kind of personal information is protected for anyone who is being monitored, has pending tests results or has tested negative for the virus.

It also was announced on Wednesday that a second person has tested positive in Lake County, a man between the ages of 56-75. He and a previously identified woman in her 60s who lives in the Lady Lake Mobile Home Park also are being identified as travel-related cases.

Dr. David Berger, M.D., chief operating officer and interim chief medical officer for UF Health Central Florida, said it’s important for anyone who might use the Leesburg hospital or its sister facility in The Villages to know that they have been working diligently to put in screening criteria and protocols to identify patients who should be tested. He said they are closely following guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Department of Health, which is taking the lead on the epidemiological investigation into the Sumter County case.

That criteria includes symptoms of respiratory illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath), travel from most of Europe, China, Iran, Japan, the United Kingdom Ireland and South Korea since March 6, or close contact with someone showing symptoms who has recently traveled from those countries. It also includes anyone experiencing symptoms who has been on a cruise since March 6.

“We are well-prepared to address potential cases of COVID-19 and follow robust infection prevention and control protocols to protect our patients and our caregivers from this and other infectious diseases,” said Henderson.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 314 cases of the Coronavirus in Florida, with 2,493 people tested and 878 being monitored. Broward County has the most victims with 80, followed by Miami-Dade County with 76 and Palm Beach County with 19. There also have been seven Florida-related deaths from the virus.

All told, there were more than 7,769 cases reported across the United States and 118 deaths by late Wednesday afternoon. There were more about 215,000 cases reported across the world, with 8,732 deaths.

No cases have yet been identified Marion County. But three have been reported in Citrus County, which is adjacent to both Sumter and Marion counties. Seven patients also have been identified in Alachua County, which is north of Marion County.

The reporting of the Sumter County case came one day after the County Commission declared a state of emergency over the Coronavirus outbreak. That action, which was taken during Tuesday night’s commission meeting, is in effect for seven days and can be renewed by another vote of the board of commissioners. It vests power in emergency management director David Casto.

Dr. Sanford D. Zelnick, director of the Sumter County Health Department, said Wednesday that it’s extremely important for residents to “redouble” their efforts in social distancing, as well as other hygienic practices to prevent community spread. He also encouraged residents to avoid congregating in large groups – now defined as 10 or more people – and to stay calm.

“As community recreation centers postpone events, please do not transition to driveway gatherings or potluck events,” he said, imploring residents to also cancel unnecessary travel.

Zelnick said residents should contact facilities where people are cared for ahead of time for guidance on how visits can be safely conducted using distancing methods. He also said those who are hoarding needed supplies should stop that practice, as it hampers community prevention efforts.

Zelnick pointed out that many cases of the COVID-19 illness can be managed at home and residents are encouraged to do that. But he cautioned that if they start developing worsening symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain or inability to take fluids by mouth, they should call 911 and inform the operator of their circumstances.

Zelnick added that if, as a community, everyone modifies their daily social activities as he has outlined, the potential effects of exposure likely will be reduced or attenuated.

“The curve of any community spread will be flattened, which will enable our ambulances and hospitals to more effectively respond,” he said.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

News

Pools in The Villages shut down after controversy over 10 participant limit

The Villages has shut down all swimming pools here in Florida's Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

Premier Medical infectious disease specialist to offer live feed on COVID-19

An infectious disease specialist at Premier Medical in The Villages will be offering a daily live feed on COVID-19.
Read more
News

Programs canceled at Sumter County libraries, Baker House closes doors

We've got news of closings in The Villages, including activities at Sumter County libraries.
Read more
News

St. Timothy Catholic Church announces all masses canceled

St. Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages on Wednesday announced all masses have been canceled due to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Crime

Man with head injury going to prison after invading woman’s home in Parkwood

A 47-year-old man who slipped into a woman’s bed last year at her home in the Villages of Parkwood has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Read more
Crime

Man jailed last year in theft case lands back behind bars

A man jailed last year after ripping off his former employer has landed back behind bars.
Read more
Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
Read more
Larry D. Croom

Latest Posts

Letters to the Editor

Coronavirus is a lung eater

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a warning about the Coronavirus.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

War of the Worlds

A Village of Pinellas resident compares the COVID-19 crisis to the infamous “War of the Worlds” broadcast.
Read more
Obituaries

Gary L. Fraser

Gary Fraser was a lifelong fisherman, and pretty much knew every good fishing spot in the state of Florida. If you fish, you have probably met him. He was also a racing fan, attending many races over the years in Daytona and Sebring.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Census should be postponed

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s time to put the brakes on the U.S. Census.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Sumter County man with Coronavirus diagnosed at Leesburg hospital

The first Sumter County resident to test positive for the Coronavirus did so at UF Health Leesburg Hospital.
Read more
News

Premier Medical infectious disease specialist to offer live feed on COVID-19

An infectious disease specialist at Premier Medical in The Villages will be offering a daily live feed on COVID-19.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Bobbie Battista and cervical cancer

Bobbie Battista was one of the original CNN cable news anchors, starting in 1981 and continuing to broadcast there for 20 years. She died earlier this month of cervical cancer. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on her life.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Man with head injury going to prison after invading woman’s home in Parkwood

A 47-year-old man who slipped into a woman’s bed last year at her home in the Villages of Parkwood has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Read more
Crime

Man jailed last year in theft case lands back behind bars

A man jailed last year after ripping off his former employer has landed back behind bars.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,234FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,088FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
broken clouds
86.4 ° F
90 °
83 °
43 %
2.5mph
75 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °

Follow us on Instagram