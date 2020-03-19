Census should be postponed

To the Editor:

Many of my Villager friends have been getting calls/job offers from the US Census Bureau to go door to door for the next 3 months to get/verify Census information for $14.50 an hour plus millage. I for one do not think anyone should work under these potential life-threatening conditions for any amount of money! Additionally, during this Pandemic I would not want to open my door to a stranger not knowing who they are, or what they have been exposed to! This Census activity going door to door not knowing if residents and/or U.S. Census workers are infected with the virus has the potential to spread/infect a very vulnerable over 60 population Community like The Villages! The CDC has strongly recommended anyone over 60 years of age should stay inside their home as much as possible and avoid groups of 10 or more! The Villages has cancelled most events to protect Villagers from getting and/or spreading the virus! The Public’s Health and Safety should be any level of government’s number one priority in the US; therefore, all elected officials should call for all U.S. Census door to door activities should be postponed until September 2020 or until the COVID-19 virus threat has washed through the U.S.! This applies exponentially in a 55 and over community like The Villages!

Daniel Myslakowski

Village of Lake Deaton