Central Florida tollways will stop collecting cash

The Central Florida Expressway Authority is temporarily suspending cash collection for tolls, and shifting to license plate tolling, known as Pay by Plate.

Cash paying drivers, who normally pay at the toll booth, will continue to pay the cash rate and will receive a Pay by Plate billing statement in the mail for tolls incurred.

E-PASS customers will see no impact to their day-to-day travel. Tolls will post electronically to their accounts, per usual operations.

For drivers who typically pay cash in the lanes:

Keep moving and do not stop at toll booths

Drivers will be charged the same cash-rate

Expect a Pay by Plate billing statement to be mailed to the vehicles’ registered owner for tolls, with no additional fees or administrative charges.

Option to pay the Pay by Plate bill online using a credit card

The E-PASS Customer Service Walk-In Center located on South Goldenrod is temporarily closed until further notice. CFX encourages customers to use their online E-PASS account, download the E-PASS mobile app or contact the Customer Call Center for any customer service needs.

The E-PASS Customer Call Center will be adjusting its hours of operation and implementing staggered shifts to reduce the likelihood of transmission following CDC recommendations. As of Thursday, March 19 the E-PASS Customer Call Center has extended its hours of operation from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., Monday through Friday. Outside of the call center’s business hours, an automated phone service provides self-help features 24/7.

CFX will evaluate the above preventive measures and make the necessary adjustments as more information becomes available from local, state and federal agencies. To learn more about CFX and its response to the coronavirus, visit cfxway.com