Thursday, March 19, 2020
Staff Report
Pools in The Villages shut down after controversy over 10 participant limit

The Villages has shut down all swimming pools here in Florida's Friendliest Hometown.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

War of the Worlds

A Village of Pinellas resident compares the COVID-19 crisis to the infamous “War of the Worlds” broadcast.
Letters to the Editor

Census should be postponed

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s time to put the brakes on the U.S. Census.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg Police officer lauded for talking man down from atop parking garage

A Leesburg Police officer is being praised for helping a man who was threatening to end his life Sunday night.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Gary L. Fraser

Gary Fraser was a lifelong fisherman, and pretty much knew every good fishing spot in the state of Florida. If you fish, you have probably met him. He was also a racing fan, attending many races over the years in Daytona and Sebring.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
Central Florida tollways will stop collecting cash

The Central Florida Expressway Authority is temporarily suspending cash collection for tolls, and shifting to license plate tolling, known as Pay by Plate.

Cash paying drivers, who normally pay at the toll booth, will continue to pay the cash rate and will receive a Pay by Plate billing statement in the mail for tolls incurred. 

E-PASS customers will see no impact to their day-to-day travel. Tolls will post electronically to their accounts, per usual operations.

For drivers who typically pay cash in the lanes:

  • Keep moving and do not stop at toll booths
  • Drivers will be charged the same cash-rate 
  • Expect a Pay by Plate billing statement to be mailed to the vehicles’ registered owner for tolls, with no additional fees or administrative charges.
  • Option to pay the Pay by Plate bill online using a credit card

The E-PASS Customer Service Walk-In Center located on South Goldenrod is temporarily closed until further notice. CFX encourages customers to use their online E-PASS account, download the E-PASS mobile app or contact the Customer Call Center for any customer service needs.

The E-PASS Customer Call Center will be adjusting its hours of operation and implementing staggered shifts to reduce the likelihood of transmission following CDC recommendations. As of Thursday, March 19 the E-PASS Customer Call Center has extended its hours of operation from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., Monday through Friday. Outside of the call center’s business hours, an automated phone service provides self-help features 24/7.  

CFX will evaluate the above preventive measures and make the necessary adjustments as more information becomes available from local, state and federal agencies. To learn more about CFX and its response to the coronavirus, visit cfxway.com 

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

About The Villages

Villages 101: Who was Evan Richards?

Villagers were deeply saddened in February 2015 when Evan Richards, a man known for his endless energy and a deep devotion to multiple causes, lost his battle with cancer.
About The Villages

Villages 101: Who was Col. Phillip C. DeLong and why is Marine Corps League Detachment 1267 named for him?

Former Villager Col. Phillip C. DeLong scored 11 kills in World War II and two others in the Korean War, making him a double ace.
About The Villages

Villages 101: Did Hall of Fame golfer Nancy Lopez ever call The Villages home?

Many Villagers might not realize that Hall of Fame golfer Nancy Lopez and her then-husband, retired Major League Baseball player Ray Knight, once had a home in The Villages.
About The Villages

Villages 101: Residents saved parades after Entertainment Department tried to ax them

After an unpopular decision by The Villages Entertainment Department in 2012, Villagers came together to save the beloved parades that were a staple in Florida Friendliest Hometown.
About The Villages

Villages 101: Developer H. Gary Morse picked up the tab for Customs Office at Leesburg airport

Many Villagers might not know it, but Leesburg International Airport has its own U.S. Customs Office thanks to late Villages Developer H. Gary Morse.
About The Villages

Villages 101: Paige Boone McCabe was destined to oversee polo in The Villages

There’s no doubt that Paige Boone McCabe knew what she wanted to do for a living at a very young age, having fallen in love with the game of polo as a child.
About The Villages

Villages 101: What kind of role did Gov. Jeb Bush play in the expansion of The Villages Regional Hospital?

Many Villagers might not know it, but they can largely thank former Gov. Jeb Bush for the expansions that have taken place at The Villages Regional Hospital since it first opened in July 2002 with just 60 beds.
News

Sumter County man with Coronavirus diagnosed at Leesburg hospital

The first Sumter County resident to test positive for the Coronavirus did so at UF Health Leesburg Hospital.
News

Premier Medical infectious disease specialist to offer live feed on COVID-19

An infectious disease specialist at Premier Medical in The Villages will be offering a daily live feed on COVID-19.
Opinions

Opinions

Bobbie Battista and cervical cancer

Bobbie Battista was one of the original CNN cable news anchors, starting in 1981 and continuing to broadcast there for 20 years. She died earlier this month of cervical cancer. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on her life.
Crime

Crime

Man with head injury going to prison after invading woman’s home in Parkwood

A 47-year-old man who slipped into a woman’s bed last year at her home in the Villages of Parkwood has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Crime

Man jailed last year in theft case lands back behind bars

A man jailed last year after ripping off his former employer has landed back behind bars.
