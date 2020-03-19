Gary L. Fraser, 66, of Wildwood died Wednesday, March 04, 2020 in Leesburg, Florida.

Gary was the son of the late Lewis L. Fraser and Jean Ivey Fraser. He was also predeceased by sister Suzie Fraser and nephew Christopher Jantz.

Survivors include sister Dena (John) Widdel, Vista, CA; niece Kim (Mark) Rudolph, Matthews, NC; nephews Michael Evans and Kelly (Jenna) Evans, Tallahassee, FL and extended family.

Gary was born in Lakeland, Florida on January 14, 1954, but spent most of his life in the St. Petersburg area. He was a 1972 graduate of Boca Ciega High School in Gulfport and worked for many years in the telecommunications industry. He was recently employed by Rainey Construction in Wildwood.

Gary was a lifelong fisherman, and pretty much knew every good fishing spot in the state of Florida. If you fish, you have probably met him. He was also a racing fan, attending many races over the years in Daytona and Sebring. If you’ve been to the races, you have probably met him. He led a very colorful life and had the stories to back it up.

Gary was also an excellent cook and loved to feed his friends and family; he had a soft spot for animals, particularly strays. He was an organ donor and will be giving someone the gift of sight.

Per Gary’s wishes, his ashes will be released into one of his favorite fishing spots near the Sunshine Skyway.

Heaven just got a lot louder.