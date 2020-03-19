Head-slamming Summerfield man jailed after woman claims he battered her

A Summerfield man who was accused of battering his lady friend and then slamming his head on the ground when he was being arrested is behind bars in the Marion County Jail.

The victim told sheriff’s deputies early Tuesday morning that 28-year-old Allen James Layfield Jr. had approached her in an aggressive manner. She said she feared that he was going to hurt her so she pushed him away to get some distance from him, a sheriff’s office report says.

She claimed that Layfield grabbed her by the hair and then slapped the back of her head. She said he attempted to lift her up and slam her on the ground, so she became “dead weight” to prevent him from doing so, the report says.

The victim said Layfield then dropped her on the ground, causing a fresh, visible abrasion on her right inner wrist. She said Layfield tried to kick her but stopped, the report says, adding that her clothes were stretched from Layfield grabbing her.

Multiple deputies responded to Layfield’s home and placed him under arrest. After being read his rights, Layfield started slamming his head against the ground and refused to speak to deputies, the report says.

Layfield was transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with domestic battery. He’s being held on $5,000 bond and is due in court April 15 at 1 p.m. to answer the charge.