Neighbors aggravated at return of huge truck to their villa community

A truck that has caused aggravation for neighbors has returned to a villa community in The Villages.

Earlier this year, residents of the La Cresenta Villas in the Village of Santiago complained to the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors about the large, diesel-spewing truck.

After that meeting the truck’s owner voluntarily moved the vehicle to a commercial storage area.

CDD 2 Supervisor Jim Cipollone this week received a call from a La Cresenta Villas resident informing him the truck had returned to the villas. Residents informed him that the truck had been there for five days.

The frustrating situation is indicative of ongoing problems in villa communities where there is “guest” or “overflow” parking:

• Parking problems have been a long-term headache in the Jasper Villas in Community Development District 5. Cars with out-of-state plates were parked there for many months at a time.

• Signs were put up in the Belmont Villas in the Village of Belvedere to help residents understand the spots are intended for guests.

• In Community Development District 4, parking-starved residents of the Sunnyside Villas have threatened to launch a petition drive to persuade supervisors to put in a parking area near a retention pond.