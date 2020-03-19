Search
Home News
Friday, March 20, 2020
Larry D. Croom
70.4 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Second Sumter County resident tests positive for Coronavirus

A second Sumter County resident has tested positive for the Coronavirus.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Coronavirus is a lung eater

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a warning about the Coronavirus.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

War of the Worlds

A Village of Pinellas resident compares the COVID-19 crisis to the infamous “War of the Worlds” broadcast.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg Police officer lauded for talking man down from atop parking garage

A Leesburg Police officer is being praised for helping a man who was threatening to end his life Sunday night.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Gary L. Fraser

Gary Fraser was a lifelong fisherman, and pretty much knew every good fishing spot in the state of Florida. If you fish, you have probably met him. He was also a racing fan, attending many races over the years in Daytona and Sebring.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
Read more
Read More Business

Second Sumter County resident tests positive for Coronavirus

A second Sumter County resident has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The Sumter County Health Department made the announcement late Thursday afternoon and said it was unknown if the man’s case was travel related.

The first Sumter County resident to test positive for the Coronavirus did so at UF Health Leesburg Hospital. One news agency reported Wednesday that the man is a Villages residents. That was not confirmed to Villages-News.com and according to the Florida Department of Health, that kind of personal information is protected for anyone who is being monitored, has pending tests results or has tested negative for the virus.

Coronavirus testing was taking place this week at Premier Medical Associates in The Villages, located at 1580 Santa Barbara Blvd. near UF Health The Villages Hospital.

Dr. Sanford D. Zelnick, director of the Sumter County Health Department, said Thursday that while there is limited testing capacity in Sumter County, there still are 15-20 specimens being collected for analysis on a daily basis.

“It is expected as additional testing capacity is mobilized, that additional cases of infection will be identified,” he said.

Zelnick also implored residents to refrain from participating in community activities if they are ill. He said that includes outdoor and indoor activities, recreational and non-recreational.

“Please stay at home to the greatest extent possible under those circumstances,” he said, while also encouraging area residents to avoid visiting areas of the country that have much higher rates of COVID-19 cases.

As of late Thursday afternoon, 102 of the close to 847,000 people who call the tri-county area home had been tested for the Coronavirus.

Forty-six of those tests were done in Sumter County, which includes a large majority of both Villages homes and the mega-retirement community’s population of about 130,000 people. In addition to the two positive results, 26 came back negative and 18 are pending.

Nineteen Lake County residents have been checked, with two men and a Lady Lake woman testing positive. The first two were deemed travel-related cases and it’s unknown if the third man had traveled abroad. Seven others tested negative and nine results still are pending.

In Marion County, there still have been no positive COVID-19 cases. All told, 37 people have been tested, with 27 coming back negative and 10 still pending.

Across Florida, there are 432 cases of the Coronavirus, which includes 393 Sunshine State residents and 39 non-residents. There have been nine deaths, 1,533 negative tests and 1,019 pending results.

Late Thursday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis said 90 of the 390 who have tested positive have been hospitalized.

“That’s actually a reduction in the percentage of hospitalizations than we were looking at about a week ago,” he said.

DeSantis also pointed out that Broward and Miami-Dade counties, with 182 cases between them, have almost half of the positive results in the state.

“The vast, vast majority of counties either have zero or in single digits,” he said.

DeSantis said Florida is starting to receive some of the swabs he has asked for so more tests can be completed. He said several thousand already have arrived and he has been assured by the United States Department of Health and Human Services that another shipment is on the way.

“That should be several thousand more,” he said. “We’re working on getting as many as we can.”

DeSantis said 2,500 testing kits and the positive/negative controls that go with them have been distributed across the state, which would provide for 625,000 tests.

“But you need the swabs to be able to get the sample,” he said.

DeSantis also offered a warning to the younger generations who typically don’t face as big a risk from the Coronavirus as senior citizens or those with underlying medical conditions and immune deficiencies. His warning also applies to The Villages, as many grandchildren are visiting the community while schools are closed across the nation.

“What we’re starting to see is some of the younger folks, it can knock them on their butt,” he said. “This can be really tough. It’s not something that you want to be very cavalier about. And obviously, we’d hope you’ll think of others in terms of what you’re doing.”

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

News

Two local mainstays shutting down after economic jolt from Coronavirus

Some local mainstays are shutting down as the result of the economic jolt suffered due to the threat of the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

Villages chain stores announce special hours for seniors amid Coronavirus outbreak

Three major chains with stores in The Villages and the surrounding tri-county area have altered their business hours in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak to accommodate seniors and those who suffer from underlying medical conditions.
Read more
Crime

Teen son arrested in Fenney after battling mother over washing dishes 

A teen son was arrested in the Village of Fenney after battling with his mother over his refusal to wash the dishes.
Read more
News

Villagers gather at sinkhole-damaged pond to vent their frustration

Villages officials met Thursday with a large group of Villagers who are upset about a sinkhole-drained pond. Villages-News.com's David Towns was there.
Read more
News

Neighbors aggravated at return of huge truck to their villa community

A truck that has caused aggravation for neighbors has returned to a villa community in The Villages.
Read more
News

SHINE offers seniors tips for avoiding Medicare fraud during COVID-19 outbreak

The Florida Department of Elder Affairs’ SHINE program has issued guidance to the state’s more than 5.5 million seniors on how to protect themselves against Medicare fraud as the state responds to COVID-19.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man arrested wearing stolen vintage Charles Barkley Nike shoes

A Wildwood man was arrested wearing a pair of stolen vintage Charles Barkley Nike sneakers.
Read more
Larry D. Croom

Latest Posts

News

Second Sumter County resident tests positive for Coronavirus

A second Sumter County resident has tested positive for the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

Two local mainstays shutting down after economic jolt from Coronavirus

Some local mainstays are shutting down as the result of the economic jolt suffered due to the threat of the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

Villages chain stores announce special hours for seniors amid Coronavirus outbreak

Three major chains with stores in The Villages and the surrounding tri-county area have altered their business hours in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak to accommodate seniors and those who suffer from underlying medical conditions.
Read more
Crime

Teen son arrested in Fenney after battling mother over washing dishes 

A teen son was arrested in the Village of Fenney after battling with his mother over his refusal to wash the dishes.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Two local mainstays shutting down after economic jolt from Coronavirus

Some local mainstays are shutting down as the result of the economic jolt suffered due to the threat of the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

Villages chain stores announce special hours for seniors amid Coronavirus outbreak

Three major chains with stores in The Villages and the surrounding tri-county area have altered their business hours in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak to accommodate seniors and those who suffer from underlying medical conditions.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Bobbie Battista and cervical cancer

Bobbie Battista was one of the original CNN cable news anchors, starting in 1981 and continuing to broadcast there for 20 years. She died earlier this month of cervical cancer. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on her life.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Teen son arrested in Fenney after battling mother over washing dishes 

A teen son was arrested in the Village of Fenney after battling with his mother over his refusal to wash the dishes.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man arrested wearing stolen vintage Charles Barkley Nike shoes

A Wildwood man was arrested wearing a pair of stolen vintage Charles Barkley Nike sneakers.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,250FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,092FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
clear sky
70.4 ° F
73.4 °
67 °
78 %
1.6mph
1 %
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
73 °

Follow us on Instagram