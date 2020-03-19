Search
Friday, March 20, 2020
Staff Report
The Villages

Top Story

News

Second Sumter County resident tests positive for Coronavirus

A second Sumter County resident has tested positive for the Coronavirus.
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Coronavirus is a lung eater

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a warning about the Coronavirus.
Letters to the Editor

War of the Worlds

A Village of Pinellas resident compares the COVID-19 crisis to the infamous “War of the Worlds” broadcast.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg Police officer lauded for talking man down from atop parking garage

A Leesburg Police officer is being praised for helping a man who was threatening to end his life Sunday night.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Gary L. Fraser

Gary Fraser was a lifelong fisherman, and pretty much knew every good fishing spot in the state of Florida. If you fish, you have probably met him. He was also a racing fan, attending many races over the years in Daytona and Sebring.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
SHINE offers seniors tips for avoiding Medicare fraud during COVID-19 outbreak

The Florida Department of Elder Affairs’ SHINE program has issued guidance to the state’s more than 5.5 million seniors on how to protect themselves against Medicare fraud as the state responds to COVID-19.

“Medicare provides some easy-to-use and preventive measures you or your loved ones may wish to use to help avoid identity theft and other potential scams as our state responds to COVID-19,” said FDOEA Secretary Richard Prudom.
SHINE – Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders – is encouraging seniors to keep this list in mind to prevent Medicare fraud:

Protect your Medicare number and treat your Medicare card like it’s a credit card.
Don’t give your Medicare card or Medicare number to anyone except your doctor or people you know should have it.
Review your Medicare claims for errors and problems, including things like fake charges, double billing or other fraudulent activity, waste or abuse.
Visit medicare.gov/fraud to learn more about how you can protect yourself from Medicare fraud.

Prudom said Medicare is responsible for developing and enforcing the essential health and safety requirements that healthcare providers must meet. He said the following additional steps have been taken in response to the Coronavirus:

Establishing new codes to allow providers to correctly bill for services related to diagnosis and treatment of the illness.
Instructing the national network of State Survey Agencies and accrediting organizations to focus all their efforts on infection prevention and other cases of abuse and neglect in nursing homes and hospitals.
Instructing nursing homes and hospitals to review their infection control procedures, which they’re required to maintain at all times.
Issuing important guidance answering questions that nursing homes may have with respect to addressing cases of COVID-19.

Prudom said those who think they may have spotted Medicare fraud should report it right away. No matter how minimal the information might be, he said, it could be the missing piece to stopping the next fraud scheme.

Prudom added that those who are victims of fraud won’t be penalized or lose their coverage for reporting it. Even those who aren’t victims are encouraged to report any Medicare-related fraud scams they encounter, he said.

To report suspected Medicare fraud, call 1-800-96-ELDER or visit www.floridashine.org and click on the “Contact Us” tab at the top of the page.
Seniors also are encouraged to visit to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ dedicated COVID-19 webpage by clicking HERE.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Staff Report

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Bobbie Battista and cervical cancer

Bobbie Battista was one of the original CNN cable news anchors, starting in 1981 and continuing to broadcast there for 20 years. She died earlier this month of cervical cancer. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on her life.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Teen son arrested in Fenney after battling mother over washing dishes 

A teen son was arrested in the Village of Fenney after battling with his mother over his refusal to wash the dishes.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man arrested wearing stolen vintage Charles Barkley Nike shoes

A Wildwood man was arrested wearing a pair of stolen vintage Charles Barkley Nike sneakers.
Read more
Read More Crime

Follow us on Instagram