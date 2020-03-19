Teen son arrested in Fenney after battling mother over washing dishes 

A teen son was arrested in the Village of Fenney after battling with his mother over his refusal to wash the dishes.

Wildwood police were called at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday to 5837 Wade Terrace in the Sweetgum Villas where 18-year-old Kelvin William Moore was arrested on a charge of battery.

Moore began arguing with his mother at about 9 p.m. about doing the dishes.

Moore’s 54-year-old mother said she went to her son’s room to confiscate his cell phone for “not listening,” according to the arrest report. She attempted to take the phone, but Moore kicked her twice on her left leg. She walked around to the other side of his bed, but he wrapped his legs around her, preventing her from moving. He then grabbed her right arm causing her to fall on the bed, the report said. He then wrapped his arms around her “tight” and lifted her up off the ground. She fell and then Moore picked her up again, leaving her with bruises on her arms.

Moore was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.