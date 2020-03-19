Two local mainstays shutting down after economic jolt from Coronavirus

Two local mainstays are shutting down as the result of the economic jolt suffered due to the threat of the Coronavirus.

The Starbucks at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Rolling Acres Road had exclusively switched to drive-through service and shut down its indoor cafe. Now the coffee shop, which has been at that location for more than a decade, will be shutting down its operation as of 6 p.m. Friday, March 20.

The Starbucks locations at Lake Sumter Landing and Southern Trace Plaza have also switched their service model to pick-up and drive-through as a result of the economic earthquake brought about by fears surrounding COVID-19. Those two Starbucks have given no indication they plan to shut down.

Billy’s Cafe, a longtime breakfast and lunch eatery on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, put a sign in its window announcing it will be closing for two weeks. The sign indicated the cafe will re-open March 30.

“Hopefully,” it added.