Friday, March 20, 2020
David Towns
The Villages

Second Sumter County resident tests positive for Coronavirus

A second Sumter County resident has tested positive for the Coronavirus.
Coronavirus is a lung eater

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a warning about the Coronavirus.
War of the Worlds

A Village of Pinellas resident compares the COVID-19 crisis to the infamous “War of the Worlds” broadcast.
Leesburg Police officer lauded for talking man down from atop parking garage

A Leesburg Police officer is being praised for helping a man who was threatening to end his life Sunday night.
Gary L. Fraser

Gary Fraser was a lifelong fisherman, and pretty much knew every good fishing spot in the state of Florida. If you fish, you have probably met him. He was also a racing fan, attending many races over the years in Daytona and Sebring.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
Villagers gather at sinkhole-damaged pond to vent their frustration

Community Development District 2 Supervisors Bill Schikora and Jim Cipollone met Thursday with a large group of Villagers who are upset about a sinkhole-drained pond in the Village of Alhambra.

The pond has repeatedly drained after repairs since the drenching rainfall which accompanied Hurricane Irma in 2017. The Villagers recounted the frustration they have had as a result of the failed repairs over the past two and a half years.

CDD 2 Supervisors Bill Schikora and Jim Cipollone met with Alhambra residents in front of the sinkhole ravaged pond.

The problems with the pond had been addressed by filling the sinkholes in late September 2017. The clay and dirt fill failed to seal the sinkhole, which reappeared in October 2017.

The District then did a number of repairs, which seemed to work until July 2018. Since then the pond has held very little water and has developed a weed problem, according to the neighbors. Repairs in 2019 also failed to hold and the pond today is weed-filled with some mud puddles visible from the yards surrounding the pond.

In 2018, the CDD 2 Board approved a $100,000 expenditure for repairs at the pond. The $100,000 was taken from a reserve account funded by maintenance assessment fees paid by residents of CDD 2. Over the previous decade, $78,000 had been spent on sinkhole repairs at the pond.

There is no water in the pond in the Village of Alhambra.

Connie Carlisle and her husband bought a home on the pond in 2019. They bought the property after being told by a Villages sales representative that he had no knowledge of any sinkhole problems.

“We were lied to,” Carlisle said.

Other residents expressed concerns that their property values have declined as a result of pond problems.

Residents had planned to vent their frustration at the March 13 CDD 2 meeting. That meeting was canceled due to concern about the Coronavirus. 

Bobbie Battista and cervical cancer

Bobbie Battista was one of the original CNN cable news anchors, starting in 1981 and continuing to broadcast there for 20 years. She died earlier this month of cervical cancer. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on her life.
Teen son arrested in Fenney after battling mother over washing dishes 

A teen son was arrested in the Village of Fenney after battling with his mother over his refusal to wash the dishes.
Wildwood man arrested wearing stolen vintage Charles Barkley Nike shoes

A Wildwood man was arrested wearing a pair of stolen vintage Charles Barkley Nike sneakers.
