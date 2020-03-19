Search
Friday, March 20, 2020
Larry D. Croom
Second Sumter County resident tests positive for Coronavirus

A second Sumter County resident has tested positive for the Coronavirus.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Coronavirus is a lung eater

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a warning about the Coronavirus.
Letters to the Editor

War of the Worlds

A Village of Pinellas resident compares the COVID-19 crisis to the infamous “War of the Worlds” broadcast.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg Police officer lauded for talking man down from atop parking garage

A Leesburg Police officer is being praised for helping a man who was threatening to end his life Sunday night.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Gary L. Fraser

Gary Fraser was a lifelong fisherman, and pretty much knew every good fishing spot in the state of Florida. If you fish, you have probably met him. He was also a racing fan, attending many races over the years in Daytona and Sebring.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
Villages chain stores announce special hours for seniors amid Coronavirus outbreak

Three major chains with stores in The Villages and the surrounding tri-county area have altered their business hours in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak to accommodate seniors and those who suffer from underlying medical conditions.

Publix announced Wednesday that beginning Tuesday, March 24, its grocery stores will designate special hours for older customers and those more susceptible to the COVID-19 virus. Those customers 65 or older will be allowed to shop at the stores and their pharmacies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 7-8 a.m. – an hour before the stores regularly open for business.

The Publix stores in The Villages are located in Spanish Springs, Spanish Plaines, Southern Trace, Colony Cottage, Mulberry Grove, Lake Deaton and Grand Traverse Plaza.

The shelves were bare recently at Winn-Dixie at Lake Sumter Landing.

Winn-Dixie is offering seniors and high-risk customers the opportunity to shop from 8-9 a.m. Monday through Friday in all of its stores and pharmacies. The three Winn-Dixie stores located in The Villages are in the La Plaza Grande shopping center near Spanish Springs Town Square, Lake Sumter Landing and the Pinellas Plaza in Wildwood.

Wal-Mart also has followed suit with special hours for seniors and those who are medically challenged. On every Tuesday beginning March 28 and lasting through April 28, stores will open for customers 60 and older at 8 a.m. They will have access to the regular store, pharmacies and vision centers for one hour before regular business hours begin.

The Wal-Mart Supercenters located in and around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown are located at 4085 Wedgewood Lane, 17961 U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Summerfield and 2501 Citrus Blvd. in Leesburg. A Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market also is located in The Villages at the Sarasota Plaza off County Road 466 near the Colony Cottage Shopping Center.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Larry D. Croom

Opinions

Opinions

Bobbie Battista and cervical cancer

Bobbie Battista was one of the original CNN cable news anchors, starting in 1981 and continuing to broadcast there for 20 years. She died earlier this month of cervical cancer. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on her life.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Teen son arrested in Fenney after battling mother over washing dishes 

A teen son was arrested in the Village of Fenney after battling with his mother over his refusal to wash the dishes.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man arrested wearing stolen vintage Charles Barkley Nike shoes

A Wildwood man was arrested wearing a pair of stolen vintage Charles Barkley Nike sneakers.
Read more
