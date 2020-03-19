Search
Home Letters to the Editor
Thursday, March 19, 2020
Letters to the Editor
86.4 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Pools in The Villages shut down after controversy over 10 participant limit

The Villages has shut down all swimming pools here in Florida's Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Coronavirus is a lung eater

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a warning about the Coronavirus.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

War of the Worlds

A Village of Pinellas resident compares the COVID-19 crisis to the infamous “War of the Worlds” broadcast.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg Police officer lauded for talking man down from atop parking garage

A Leesburg Police officer is being praised for helping a man who was threatening to end his life Sunday night.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Gary L. Fraser

Gary Fraser was a lifelong fisherman, and pretty much knew every good fishing spot in the state of Florida. If you fish, you have probably met him. He was also a racing fan, attending many races over the years in Daytona and Sebring.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
Read more
Read More Business

War of the Worlds

To the Editor:

I’m not sure how many (would be a small number) ever heard of the “War of the Worlds” broadcast done by Orson Welles in the 1930’s. On radio he described an invasion of the USA by Martians. It was done so well it caused a panic among listeners. And how many recall the story of “Chicken Little” and the sky is falling proclamation? I sincerely hope there is an investigation as to who has created the Coronavirus issue.
Last year deaths due to flu and its complications was 80,000. Latest figures show we are currently at 14,000 deaths. The epidemic threshold is 7.3 and that has yet to be reached. I believe this so called panic is a farce and what the President has done and businesses, etc. is way beyond what is needed at this time. Someone has caused this unsubstantiated crisis in the good old USA. Time to get back to reality.

Raymond McClean
Village of Pinellas

 

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Coronavirus is a lung eater

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a warning about the Coronavirus.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Census should be postponed

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s time to put the brakes on the U.S. Census.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Scummy red buttons

A Village of Polo Ridge resident contends the red buttons at the gates in The Villages could be a health risk.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villagers could be especially at risk of COVID-19

A Village of Amelia resident argues that data shows The Villages population could be at a higher risk from COVID-19.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

It’s time to take away the power of anonymity

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to take away the power of anonymity.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Limit grandchildren visits during Coronavirus

A Village of Caroline resident fears that with schools closed across the country, Florida’s Friendliest Hometown could soon be crawling with grandchildren, increasing the threat of the Coronavirus.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Toilet paper hoarding?

A Village of Belvedere resident wants to know why exactly people are hoarding toilet paper. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Latest Posts

Photos

Great Blue Heron Hunting For Breakfast On Fenney Nature Trail

This great blue heron was spotted hunting for breakfast On Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his photo! Share your local photos...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Coronavirus is a lung eater

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a warning about the Coronavirus.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

War of the Worlds

A Village of Pinellas resident compares the COVID-19 crisis to the infamous “War of the Worlds” broadcast.
Read more
Obituaries

Gary L. Fraser

Gary Fraser was a lifelong fisherman, and pretty much knew every good fishing spot in the state of Florida. If you fish, you have probably met him. He was also a racing fan, attending many races over the years in Daytona and Sebring.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Sumter County man with Coronavirus diagnosed at Leesburg hospital

The first Sumter County resident to test positive for the Coronavirus did so at UF Health Leesburg Hospital.
Read more
News

Premier Medical infectious disease specialist to offer live feed on COVID-19

An infectious disease specialist at Premier Medical in The Villages will be offering a daily live feed on COVID-19.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Bobbie Battista and cervical cancer

Bobbie Battista was one of the original CNN cable news anchors, starting in 1981 and continuing to broadcast there for 20 years. She died earlier this month of cervical cancer. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on her life.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Man with head injury going to prison after invading woman’s home in Parkwood

A 47-year-old man who slipped into a woman’s bed last year at her home in the Villages of Parkwood has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Read more
Crime

Man jailed last year in theft case lands back behind bars

A man jailed last year after ripping off his former employer has landed back behind bars.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,240FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,090FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
broken clouds
86.4 ° F
90 °
83 °
43 %
2.5mph
75 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °

Follow us on Instagram