Wildwood man arrested wearing stolen vintage Charles Barkley Nike shoes

A Wildwood man was arrested wearing a pair of stolen vintage Charles Barkley Nike sneakers.

Amar Sherod Ellis, 36, was arrested Wednesday after he walked into the Jackson Street Annex for questioning by Wildwood police. He was wearing the stolen shoes.

“It should be noted that the type of shoes have not been made for several years and were given to the victim by his father several years prior and the victim kept them in pristine condition,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

Ellis claimed he bought the shoes “on the street” for $10.

He was arrested on charges of theft and burglary. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.