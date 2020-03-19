Wildwood teenager arrested in attack that inflicted pair of black eyes

A Wildwood teen has been arrested in an attack that inflicted a pair of black eyes.

Amonshay Deon James, 19, was booked Wednesday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a felony charge of aggravated battery. Bond was set at $12,000.

James was identified in a photo lineup as one of a trio of suspects who on March 9 barged into a home in the 400 block of Terry Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A female at the house suffered “severely blackened eyes.” James was reportedly accompanied by a woman and a man.

James said she had received a call telling her that her cousin was involved in a fight. James claimed she went there to break up the fight.