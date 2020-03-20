Area residents warned about text message scam connected to Coronavirus

The Better Business Bureau is warning area residents of a text message scam regarding the Coronavirus.

The scammers send a text message stating there is emergency money available and will have a link attached. Once the victim clicks on the link, they are sent to a malicious site where their personal information, including credit card and bank information, can be stolen.

Officials are imploring residents to avoid clicking on unfamiliar links or links from unknown sources. The Better Business Bureau recommends that residents utilize the tools on their phone to block messages from unknown sources. Those who suspect they have clicked on one of the links should notify their financial institution and credit card company immediately.