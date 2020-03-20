Barricades set up on multi-modal path due to Brownwood Woodshop construction

Beginning Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27 a section of the multi-modal trail on Buena Vista Boulevard from Hillsborough Trail to the tunnel under County Road 44A will be closed to construct the entrance to the Brownwood Woodshop.

Road-closed barricades will be placed at the locations and will remain until the work is complete. Those traveling in the area are asked to use caution and follow all directional signage.

To view the map of the area, click this link: Brownwood Woodshop

The projected cost for the new facility is estimated to be approximately $3 million, including the actual cost of the construction for a newly designed woodshop building, the parking lot, exterior hardscape, parking lot lighting and landscaping of an approximately 13,000-square-foot woodshop building.

The 1.3-acre parcel of land on which the woodshop will be built has been donated by the Developer.