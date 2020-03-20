[bsa_pro_ad_space id=1]
Villages restaurants’ dining rooms shut down following governor’s order

Restaurant owners in The Villages were busy closing down their dining rooms Friday afternoon after Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered them to do so.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

What will The Villages shut down next?

A Village of McClure resident asks what The Villages will shut down next in the wake of the fiasco at the swimming pools. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

President Trump has handled pandemic masterfully

A Village of Virginia Trace resident offers praise for President Trump, who he says has done a masterful job of managing America’s response to COVID-19.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Sumter sheriff’s deputies nab 10 in Lake Panasoffkee area on multiple charges

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested 10 people in the Lake Panasoffkee area on a multitude of charges.
Obituaries

Obituaries

John Wendell “Jack” Hill

Jack Hill enjoyed golfing, trips in the R.V., excursions with the Mustang Club, and poker with his neighbors. He also belonged to the Kentucky Club.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
Barricades set up on multi-modal path due to Brownwood Woodshop construction

Beginning Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27 a section of the multi-modal trail on Buena Vista Boulevard from Hillsborough Trail to the tunnel under County Road 44A will be closed to construct the entrance to the Brownwood Woodshop.

Road-closed barricades will be placed at the locations and will remain until the work is complete. Those traveling in the area are asked to use caution and follow all directional signage.

To view the map of the area, click this link: Brownwood Woodshop

The projected cost for the new facility is estimated to be approximately $3 million, including the actual cost of the construction for a newly designed woodshop building, the parking lot, exterior hardscape, parking lot lighting and landscaping of an approximately 13,000-square-foot woodshop building.

The 1.3-acre parcel of land on which the woodshop will be built has been donated by the Developer.

Opinions

Opinions

They are in for a big shock

Need a little escapism from the dire news of the day? Columnist Barry Evans offers the perfect tonic.
Crime

Crime

Woman claiming to have Coronavirus arrested after coughing in paramedic’s face

A woman claiming to have the Coronavirus was arrested after coughing in a paramedic’s face.
Crime

Wildwood police searching for beer bandits who ripped off Oxford Wawa

Wildwood Police officers are asking for help in nabbing two beer bandits who hit the Wawa in Oxford recently.
