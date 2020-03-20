Governor promises ‘high volume testing’ by golf cart in The Villages

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday promised “high volume testing” by golf cart in The Villages.

The governor made the announcement in his daily press briefing on the state of the Coronavirus, but offered few details.

“We’re working on a launch in The Villages, a big drive-through testing site. We think having some high-volume testing there, especially given the demographics, would be very, very good,” DeSantis said.

He expressed concern for the high concentration of senior citizens in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, a population found to be extremely at risk to COVID-19.

He said there have been “a little under 9,000 tests” conducted statewide between the Florida Department of Health and private labs.

“We want to continue to scale that up,” DeSantis said.

The governor also pointed to The Villages as the “model” for proper social distancing.

He said Villagers are still able to get out and golf, and not necessarily cooped up at home.

“The tee sheets are filled on the golf course,” said DeSantis, who has been a frequent visitor to The Villages.

He said at the golf courses in The Villages, the golf carts are being wiped down, golfers are riding alone in carts, there are no handshakes and golfers don’t touch the flagstick.

“They practice social distancing and every aspect of that. They are at least able to get out, have fun, while abiding by all these restrictions. They are not going to get sick if they follow the guidelines,” DeSantis said.

He compared Floridians’ ability to get out as being “more sustainable” than harsher shelter-at-home guidelines being enacted in other states.

He also promised that millions of masks for health care workers are on their way to Florida. The governor praised the state’s health care workers and admitted they are potentially putting themselves in harm’s way

“We are appreciative of what they are doing,” DeSantis said.