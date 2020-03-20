Search
Home News
Friday, March 20, 2020
Larry D. Croom
82.2 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Highly popular chain of restaurants in The Villages closes amid COVID-19 scare

All three of the Cody’s Original Roadhouse restaurants in The Villages have temporarily closed their doors in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

President Trump has handled pandemic masterfully

A Village of Virginia Trace resident offers praise for President Trump who says he has done a masterful job of managing America’s response to COVID-19.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Pool monitors have been falling down on the job

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident claims the problems at the swimming pools in The Villages can traced back to pool monitors not doing their job.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Sumter sheriff’s deputies nab 10 in Lake Panasoffkee area on multiple charges

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested 10 people in the Lake Panasoffkee area on a multitude of charges.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

John Wendell “Jack” Hill

Jack Hill enjoyed golfing, trips in the R.V., excursions with the Mustang Club, and poker with his neighbors. He also belonged to the Kentucky Club.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
Read more
Read More Business

Highly popular chain of restaurants in The Villages closes amid COVID-19 scare

All three of the Cody’s Original Roadhouse restaurants in The Villages have temporarily closed their doors in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Owner/operator Allen Musikantow says he plans to reopen all three of his Cody’s Original Roadhouse restaurants in The Villages as soon as it is deemed safe to do so. The eateries are located in Lake Sumter Landing, Brownwood and the Mulberry Plaza.

Owner/operator Allen Musikantow made the announcement Friday morning. He said the difficult decision was in the best interest of his employees and customers, as the staff had reached the point where it could no longer walk the line between serving customers and their safety.

“There is no precedent for his outbreak,” he said. “We have been using our best judgment on how to continue to operate and follow the mandated procedures as they are issued by the state and federal government.”

Musikantow said his restaurants, located in Lake Sumter Landing, Brownwood and the Mulberry Plaza, had enjoyed record sales in recent week. But with the Coronavirus pandemic and the mandate from Gov. Ron DeSantis for restaurants to operate at 50 percent capacity, business had completely dropped off. He added that unlike some other Villages eateries, Cody’s can’t easily covert to a takeout business.

“We are a sit-down restaurant,” he said.

Musikantow said he was up late Thursday night wrestling with the decision to close the doors, largely because he’s concerned about his 300 employees who count on receiving paychecks to survive.

“I really care about them,” he said. “I hate to see them out of work, but on the other hand, I also hate to see them and our guests exposed.”

Musikantow said he plans to reopen as soon as it’s deemed safe to do so and wants his customers and employees are top of mind.

“We hope we’re closed for a short period of time,” he said. “We want to be in the restaurant business.”

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

News

Second Sumter County resident tests positive for Coronavirus

A second Sumter County resident has tested positive for the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

Two local mainstays shutting down after economic jolt from Coronavirus

Some local mainstays are shutting down as the result of the economic jolt suffered due to the threat of the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

Villages chain stores announce special hours for seniors amid Coronavirus outbreak

Three major chains with stores in The Villages and the surrounding tri-county area have altered their business hours in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak to accommodate seniors and those who suffer from underlying medical conditions.
Read more
Crime

Teen son arrested in Fenney after battling mother over washing dishes 

A teen son was arrested in the Village of Fenney after battling with his mother over his refusal to wash the dishes.
Read more
News

Villagers gather at sinkhole-damaged pond to vent their frustration

Villages officials met Thursday with a large group of Villagers who are upset about a sinkhole-drained pond. Villages-News.com's David Towns was there.
Read more
News

Neighbors aggravated at return of huge truck to their villa community

A truck that has caused aggravation for neighbors has returned to a villa community in The Villages.
Read more
News

SHINE offers seniors tips for avoiding Medicare fraud during COVID-19 outbreak

The Florida Department of Elder Affairs’ SHINE program has issued guidance to the state’s more than 5.5 million seniors on how to protect themselves against Medicare fraud as the state responds to COVID-19.
Read more
Larry D. Croom

Latest Posts

Letters to the Editor

President Trump has handled pandemic masterfully

A Village of Virginia Trace resident offers praise for President Trump who says he has done a masterful job of managing America’s response to COVID-19.
Read more
Around Florida

Sumter sheriff’s deputies nab 10 in Lake Panasoffkee area on multiple charges

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested 10 people in the Lake Panasoffkee area on a multitude of charges.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Pool monitors have been falling down on the job

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident claims the problems at the swimming pools in The Villages can traced back to pool monitors not doing their job.
Read more
Obituaries

John Wendell “Jack” Hill

Jack Hill enjoyed golfing, trips in the R.V., excursions with the Mustang Club, and poker with his neighbors. He also belonged to the Kentucky Club.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Second Sumter County resident tests positive for Coronavirus

A second Sumter County resident has tested positive for the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

Two local mainstays shutting down after economic jolt from Coronavirus

Some local mainstays are shutting down as the result of the economic jolt suffered due to the threat of the Coronavirus.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

They are in for a big shock

Need a little escapism from the dire news of the day. Columnist Barry Evans offers the perfect tonic.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Around Florida

Sumter sheriff’s deputies nab 10 in Lake Panasoffkee area on multiple charges

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested 10 people in the Lake Panasoffkee area on a multitude of charges.
Read more
Crime

Teen son arrested in Fenney after battling mother over washing dishes 

A teen son was arrested in the Village of Fenney after battling with his mother over his refusal to wash the dishes.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,260FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,093FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
few clouds
82.2 ° F
85 °
79 °
54 %
1.6mph
20 %
Fri
89 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
86 °

Follow us on Instagram