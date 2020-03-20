Kohl’s temporarily shuts down all stores in wake of Coronavirus outbreak

A major department store located just outside the walls of The Villages is temporarily shutting its doors because of the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Kohl’s announced to its customers late Thursday night that all of its stores across the nation will be closed through at least April 1. The company said the move was part of an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and promised that all of its employees would receive two weeks of pay.

The local Kohl’s store is one of the anchors in the Lady Lake Crossing, which is located at 492 N U.S. Hwy. 27/441. The company also has nearby stores in Ocala and Eustis.

Kohl’s will continue to operate through its website, kohls.com, and the Kohls app, 24 hours a day. Those ordering items from the company during the store closures will receive the items at their home addresses.

“We are all living through a time of great uncertainty when we do not know exactly what will come in the weeks and months ahead,” the statement read. “Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by COVID-19, including those diagnosed with the virus, all of the caregivers at home and in health care, and those who job or school has been affected.”