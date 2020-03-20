Man jailed again after pressuring lady friend to drop charges

A Wildwood man was jailed for the second time after allegedly pressuring a lady friend to drop charges resulting from an attack earlier in the week.

Lonnie Gene LaFlam, 65, was jailed without bond Thursday night after he went to the woman’s home in defiance of a court order. LaFlam had been released on bond following his arrest on Monday after an alleged attack on the woman. One of the conditions of his release was that he have no contact with her.

The woman was at her home Thursday when the Vermont native approached her and asked her what she was doing, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

“Reading your texts,” she replied.

The woman then called 911. She showed deputies texts that LaFlam sent her, asking her to drop charges against him.

He was arrested on charges of violating an injunction and intimidating a witness.