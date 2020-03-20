Search
Friday, March 20, 2020
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Pool monitors have been falling down on the job

To the Editor:

If the pool monitors would be doing a better job, it might help. Was in Hilltop pool yesterday evening, a pool monitor came in and told a group of maybe 5 ,” No need to show me passes.” They were not in the pool but sitting on chairs.
In fact, he really didn’t check ANYBODY’S Village ID or guest pass. Counted the people in pool and left. There were more than 10 in pool and certainly more than 10 outside on chairs and lounges.
This is not the first time that has happened. No checking for Village ID. The entrance age on Hilltop is 30, yet I have seen teenagers and people who you know are not 30. Rules and guidelines are created to be adhered to and followed. I guess some people think because they are a Villager, they can do what they want, almost like a spoiled child.

Debra Shoff
Village of Orange Blossom Gardens

 

