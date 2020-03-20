President Trump has handled pandemic masterfully

To the Editor:

President Trump has handled this pandemic masterfully. He shut down incoming flights from China as soon as the problem was identified. He was called a racist by the Dems and media.

He put together a team of world class experts from government, science, health, medicine, and the private sector to deal with the pandemic from early on and they are working 24/7 365 to keep America healthy. He is using every method to save our economy and has set about protecting our businesses and the everyday worker. Only a Trump hater would not credit this leader with walking us safely through this very dangerous time! Thank you President Trump

Larry Moran

Village of Virginia Trace