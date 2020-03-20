They are in for a big shock

In a world far away, there are citizens of Moolem which is a planet revolving around a star whose name that I can’t spell. Actually, there lots of stars whose names I can’t spell. Some planets too! The important thing is it is in a star system which is relatively close to us. The folks of Moolem are very bright, live a couple of hundred years, have no wars, and everybody pretty much gets along – except for the Slobians, but nobody pays any attention to them. The Moolems have very sophisticated telescopes (which they call “hey look’s). With a hey look, they can see just about anything that happens on earth – including what some of you were doing last Saturday night.

As I mentioned they live a long time and since everybody gets along, they spend a good deal of time watching us. They even wondered with what team Tom Brady was going to end up. Most of them are Steeler fans though so they weren’t too concerned about Brady’s final destination, but it was something to talk about. They love football even though they don’t play it, since all Moolems are very tall and thin. In any case, about forty years ago a group thought it might be fun to come and visit Earth. Then they could watch the Steelers play close up and personal. So, they went to their government and asked about the possibility of the government building a space ship for them.

Now even though they are smarter than us, they were still dealing with a government, and governments as you are aware do not move very fast. However, after a couple of decades, they were able to convince their legislature to appropriate the needed funds. A few years later after surviving a High Person’s (President) veto, and having the Supremes rule in their favor they were ready to go. They had the money, but then realized that no one had any experience in building a space ship. As explained, they were smart and one of them recalled explanations of warp drive on episodes of Star Trek. They found those episodes and before too many years had passed, they had a ship.

Unfortunately, Moolem has a heavier gravity than Earth so they found they could only take half of the people who signed up. That ticked off those who were cut and the Moolem years of everyone getting along was threatened. Again, their natural smartness kicked in so they just built another ship. That only delayed the voyage by five more years, but then Moolems are long lived. When it was announced that the ships were ready there was great rejoicing on the planet. There were parades, celebrations, speeches by the High Person who had forgotten his veto, and general happiness. By the time the rejoicing had ended only a couple of more years had passed. Now, even though the Moolems are long lived some of them were starting to feel their age. Thus, they determined that all the passengers and crew (only takes one guy to fly their ship). should be put in “statist” so that they would not age during the trip. They didn’t know how to do that either, but everybody, even the government, worked around the clock, and it was only one more year before all the space travelers were in a deep sleep and on their way their way to Earth in the good ships, The Warper and The Kirk.

They left about twenty years ago in our time. Since they were in a deep sleep, most of them dreamed about Steeler games, except for a few who thought perhaps as they were very tall, they might be able to get a scholarship on the Kentucky basketball team and then play in the NBA. They are now approaching Earth, and everyone has started to wake up. After twenty years of not knowing what has been going on, they are eager to land.

Regrettably, they are in for a big shock. Right now, we are not even letting anyone from another country into ours. Obviously, there is definitely no way, folks from another planet are going to make it!

Barry Evans writes about “Life in The Villages” for Villages-News.com