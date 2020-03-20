Search
Friday, March 20, 2020
Letters to the Editor
The Villages

Highly popular chain of restaurants in The Villages closes amid COVID-19 scare

All three of the Cody's Original Roadhouse restaurants in The Villages have temporarily closed their doors in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Around Florida

Obituaries

Health

Business

What will The Villages shut down next?

To the Editor:

I appreciate the need for personal sacrifice given the current state affairs. Placing limitations on activities and gatherings makes sense at this point in time. And I understand The Villages cancelling certain activities or recommending guidelines for other activities – such as recommending pool occupancy be limited to 10 participants at a time.
However, The Villages should not state the guideline as a recommendation, and subsequently enforce it as a "rule or requirement."
The Villages are shutting down all pools in The Villages because a handful of pools had participants exceeding The Villages' recommendation.  That is unfair. If The Villages wants to enforce the guideline as a rule, then they should place signage at the pools stating it is a requirement until further notice and enforce the requirement accordingly.
The Villages have personnel who visit the amenities to ensure participants are Villagers or guests. These personnel can request participants vacate a location if occupancy is exceeded. Or The Villages can shut down specific pools where violations are occurring.  The Villages' solution for their recommendation that was posted two days ago is to close the activity to everyone because of a few people not heeding their recommendation. What other outdoor activities where 10 or more people gather will The Villages shut down next?

Mark Thomas
Village of McClure

 

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Around Florida

Letters to the Editor

News

News

Opinions

Around Florida

Crime

